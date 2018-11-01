Three-Point Play: Winners and losers, Cam Reddish, mid-majors
In today's Three-Point Play, we break down the winners and losers from October, discuss Duke’s third wheel that deserves some love and single out three mid-major coaches that should be high power conference wish lists next spring.
WINNERS AND LOSERS FROM OCTOBER
The month of October was full of fireworks on the recruiting trail as programs race toward the early signing period. Here are the winners and losers from October, plus a look at who might win November.
WINNERS
Things begin and end with Virginia Tech as the Hokies had one of the better four-day spurts that we have seen all year long. They celebrated the commitments of Andre Gordon, Yavuz Gultekin, Emanuel Miller and Anthony Harris, the latter three members of the Rivals150, giving the Hokies a top-15 class nationally. Florida State, Mississippi State and Arizona deserve some love for picking up more than one Rivals150 prospect last month, too.
LOSERS
Despite being two of the biggest name brand programs nationally and among the best on the recruiting front, the month of October was not kind to Kentucky or North Carolina. The Wildcats missed on Aidan Igiehon and Oscar Tshiebwe and are fighting an uphill battle for Isaiah Stewart and Vernon Carey, two top-five senior bigs. The Tar Heels didn’t fare much better as they began the month by missing on Josh Green and then ended it by whiffing on his high school teammate, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. I am betting they turn things around quickly, but the past few weeks were not what each program had hoped it would be.
POTENTIAL NOVEMBER WINNERS
While Kentucky and North Carolina are reeling, their rivals, the Duke Blue Devils, could add more salt to their wounds over the next few weeks. Duke already holds the commitment of five-star Wendell Moore and has a good shot with top-50 guard Boogie Ellis, who will commit on Nov. 9. The Blue Devils will also host Isaiah Stewart in the days ahead and had a tremendous visit with Vernon Carey two weeks ago. Stewart is expected to sign early while Carey could commit before the end of the month. Duke could leave its mark at the most crucial time on the recruiting calendar.
2. THE REDDISH DILEMMA
Has there ever been a less talked about, top-three high prospect heading into the college season than Cam Reddish? He is the third-wheel to the Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett show in Durham, just don’t call him Cooper Manning.
I get it. Zion is going to wow with his eye-appeasing dunks and LeBron-like shot blocks. Barrett is the Canadian sensation, that one that sunk the hearts of the United States under-19 team in the summer of 2017. However, Reddish is a smorgasbord of talent, versatility and potential and whenever he is at his best, there is no one better in America.
To take you back to last December, Reddish made his case for the top spot in the 2018 class by scoring 53 points on 22 shots against Georgetown Prep.
He fits today’s positionless game perfectly. Shades of Tracy McGrady are there at times while during other moments, there is questions of where he is on the floor. Every young, aspiring prospect goes through an identity crisis. If Reddish can put it all together under the aid of the esteemed Coach K this winter, he might go from third-wheel to No. 1 overall pick.
3. MID-MAJOR TALK
Here's a look at a few coaches from the mid-major ranks that could get phone calls from power conference athletic directors next spring.
Wes Miller, UNC-Greensboro: Miller is no stranger in the Tar Heel State and after beginning his college career at James Madison, he finished things in Chapel Hill as a contributor on the 2005 national title team. Since then, he has created a devil of a program at UNC-Greensboro and is entering the new year with hopes of winning back-to-back Southern Conference titles. Miller was in the mix for the Charlotte job last year but an even higher-ranking job could be on the horizon.
Nate Oats, Buffalo: Oats began his coaching career in the high school ranks in Detroit and prides himself on his work ethic and ability to get the best out of his kids. After eviscerating Arizona last year in the NCAA Tournament, Buffalo enters the new season with the chance to return to the field of 68. Oats is due to get his shot at a power conference job.
T.J. Otzelberger, South Dakota State: This seems to be the ride off into the sunset season for Otzelberger as the Jackrabbits could be in for a banner year. Otzelberger returns Mike Daum, one of the best players in the country, along with David Jenkins. With a number of power league jobs potentially opening up in the Midwest, Otzelberger might have several options next spring.