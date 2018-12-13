WHAT'S REAL, WHAT'S NOT FOR QUDUS WAHAB

Qudus Wahab Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Qudus Wahab, one of the top available frontcourt prospects and a member of the Rivals150, reversed course Tuesday and told Rivals.com he would not be making his college commitment as he had planned on Thursday. Last week, we also broke the news that Wahab was ready to end his recruitment, where he went as far as previewing his decision earlier this week with us. So, what gives? Well, sources told Rivals.com that this is more about Wahab not entirely being sold on his final decision. Others not found within his final list have tried to work their way into the mix, but no, he is not willing to listen to their overtures. He just wants to make sure that he finds the best home to jumpstart his college career. Sources also told Rivals.com that while he will no longer make his college commitment this week, a decision should be made before the turn of the calendar year. Wahab doesn’t know where he wants to go, but the caveat here is that all five have a legitimate chance at his verbal commitment. This has been one of the more curious recruitments that I have covered in recent years and I would not be surprised with whichever program he ultimately chooses. In the end, Georgetown, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, UConn or Virginia Tech will be adding a hard-playing, mobile and productive interior presence that should impact a college program next year. He has some time to go in rounding out his skill set, but the wait may be worth it for one of those involved, a process that should be complete before Jan. 1.

WHAT IS THE POINT OF A FRESHMAN COMMITMENT?

Amari Bailey, a super talented guard from Chicago who is playing his freshman year of high school at Sierra Canyon in California, committed to UCLA. Incredibly, this is the second commitment for the youngster, who committed to DePaul a year ago. Someone asked me on Twitter what is the point of such a move? My thought … you got me. Unless Bailey knows for certain that UCLA is in his best interests four years from now, or that it might be his dream school, there is not much of a point. Heck, due to the newly implemented NCAA rules, Bailey has not even been allowed to visit the Pac-12 program yet. While the idea of a freshman committing to a power league program is far from the norm, it is not the first time Steve Alford has taken such a commitment during his time at UCLA. Should I bring up the Ball saga? Furthermore, this is UCLA that we are talking about, not your run-of-the-mill program that needs to take on someone as young as Bailey, no matter how good he really is. Rather, this is one of the most successful programs in the history of the game, so why not continue to develop the proper in-roads with Bailey in making sure it is the right marriage? Bailey is a fine prospect. He was very, very good when I saw him this spring and summer as he was playing two years up with the Mac Irvin Fire 16-under team. He is a fluid athlete that continues to get bigger and stronger, has a sturdy set of ball skills, can make shots from all three levels and has the potential to defend multiple positions. It is difficult to praise a freshman commitment, but let’s not undersell the talent that he exhibits compared to the laughter that played out following his initial commitment this week.

IS DC THE BEST AREA FOR HIGH SCHOOL BALL?