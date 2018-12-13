Three-Point Play: Wahab changes course, frosh commit, DC's talent
In this week’s Three-Point Play, national basketball analyst Corey Evans discusses what Qudus Wahab’s decision to hold off on committing really means, Amari Bailey’s pledge to UCLA and where the best high school basketball resides.
WHAT'S REAL, WHAT'S NOT FOR QUDUS WAHAB
Qudus Wahab, one of the top available frontcourt prospects and a member of the Rivals150, reversed course Tuesday and told Rivals.com he would not be making his college commitment as he had planned on Thursday. Last week, we also broke the news that Wahab was ready to end his recruitment, where he went as far as previewing his decision earlier this week with us. So, what gives?
Well, sources told Rivals.com that this is more about Wahab not entirely being sold on his final decision. Others not found within his final list have tried to work their way into the mix, but no, he is not willing to listen to their overtures. He just wants to make sure that he finds the best home to jumpstart his college career.
Sources also told Rivals.com that while he will no longer make his college commitment this week, a decision should be made before the turn of the calendar year. Wahab doesn’t know where he wants to go, but the caveat here is that all five have a legitimate chance at his verbal commitment. This has been one of the more curious recruitments that I have covered in recent years and I would not be surprised with whichever program he ultimately chooses.
In the end, Georgetown, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, UConn or Virginia Tech will be adding a hard-playing, mobile and productive interior presence that should impact a college program next year. He has some time to go in rounding out his skill set, but the wait may be worth it for one of those involved, a process that should be complete before Jan. 1.
WHAT IS THE POINT OF A FRESHMAN COMMITMENT?
Amari Bailey, a super talented guard from Chicago who is playing his freshman year of high school at Sierra Canyon in California, committed to UCLA. Incredibly, this is the second commitment for the youngster, who committed to DePaul a year ago. Someone asked me on Twitter what is the point of such a move? My thought … you got me.
Unless Bailey knows for certain that UCLA is in his best interests four years from now, or that it might be his dream school, there is not much of a point. Heck, due to the newly implemented NCAA rules, Bailey has not even been allowed to visit the Pac-12 program yet.
While the idea of a freshman committing to a power league program is far from the norm, it is not the first time Steve Alford has taken such a commitment during his time at UCLA. Should I bring up the Ball saga?
Furthermore, this is UCLA that we are talking about, not your run-of-the-mill program that needs to take on someone as young as Bailey, no matter how good he really is. Rather, this is one of the most successful programs in the history of the game, so why not continue to develop the proper in-roads with Bailey in making sure it is the right marriage?
Bailey is a fine prospect. He was very, very good when I saw him this spring and summer as he was playing two years up with the Mac Irvin Fire 16-under team. He is a fluid athlete that continues to get bigger and stronger, has a sturdy set of ball skills, can make shots from all three levels and has the potential to defend multiple positions. It is difficult to praise a freshman commitment, but let’s not undersell the talent that he exhibits compared to the laughter that played out following his initial commitment this week.
IS DC THE BEST AREA FOR HIGH SCHOOL BALL?
I spent the weekend in the nation’s capital for the ARS Rescue Rooter DC National Hoopfest, which hosted some of the top high school programs from the DMV and those outside of it. The Gonzaga DC Classic and the Sleepy Thompson event also drew me to their respective sites for a game or two. Sure, I was able to see some familiar faces, got the chance to evaluate members of the current Rivals150 and those right outside of it, but the central theme remains that DC might be the best for high school ball.
Okay, okay, I know that I am going to hear a lot from those from Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia and Seattle, but it seems that any chance I have to spend a few days near the White House, I am always rewarded with awesome games and even better atmospheres.
Saturday evening, two local powerhouses, Paul VI Catholic and DeMatha Catholic, were pitted against two of the best nationally, Montverde Academy and IMG Academy, and all that we saw was a standing room-only crowd where more than 300 people were turned away at the door. It was practically the Nike Peach Jam in December. Beyond the amazing atmosphere and vibe, we were given two tremendous games with over 30 future Division I prospects. The best thing about it is that this is not just a one-time deal. This has become the norm every winter.
Unlike other regions where there can be droughts for talent, the DMV remains locked and loaded with future names in the sport. Glance at the local power leagues and the names of Justin Robinson, Chris Lykes and Phil Booth each call the area home. Look to the NBA and the same can be said with the names of Markelle Fultz, Victor Oladipo and Kevin Durant. The coaching ranks are bolstered, too, as Mike Brey, Heath Schroyer, Sidney Lowe and John Thompson III each attended DC institutions.
There is no clear-cut answer for where the best high school basketball resides, but after what I continually see each time I make the move into the nation’s capital, the atmosphere, coaching and talent on display remain second to none.