Has the coronavirus pandemic already left a giant imprint on recruiting? In the latest Three-Point Play, Rivals analyst Corey Evans assesses how regionalized recruiting could become the norm in the coming years, why the Transfer Portal could lead to major issues down the road, and also a look at the early winners of the offseason.

Are we on our way to more regionalized recruiting within college basketball? I began to ask myself that last week and it was only supported when speaking with Cliff Omoruyi in preparing for his commitment on Saturday.

“You see what is going on with the coronavirus, I have the chance to be able to do stuff from home instead of being a long-distance away,” Omoruyi said about the impact that it had on his college decision.



Do I believe that it was the end-all, be-all for why he chose the local Rutgers program? I don’t. But whenever you have someone of his age that is worried about the what-if factor of going 3,000-miles away from home to college if he would have selected Arizona State, compared to being supported by his family that is just a 30-minue drive from the Rutgers campus, it is conceivable that it played a part.

It seems earlier this century, as boosters were willing to fund private jets, recruiting budgets grew and conferences built their own television networks, recruiting went national. Then Trae Young, Anthony Edwards and recently Cade Cunningham choose local schools instead of traditional blue bloods, indicating regionalized recruiting had become more of a thing even before the coronavirus pandemic.

On the college end, staffs may not have the same recruiting budgets due to the wide-ranging economic fallout ahead, from boosters cutting donations to NCAA tournament revenue being wiped out.

However, it is the scarring impact from the pandemic on the prospect and his family that might also lead to more staying closer to home for college.



“The big difference was the coronavirus. Once it hit, it kind of gave him a real meaning of what distance really is,” Omoruyi’s guardian Mohamed Oliver said. “Once all that stuff started to happen and everyone started to be quarantined, the first thing that was said was what would happen if this thing happened if he was out in Arizona. It all just started to make more sense to him with what he wanted.”

That might become a more consistent refrain in the coming years. Welcome to 2020 college basketball recruiting as we now know it.