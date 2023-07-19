Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

All three are fifth-year seniors, though Jennings played the first four years of his collegiate career at West Virginia and then Old Dominion. Fuga should be a major contributor - though perhaps not a locked-on starter - in the defensive tackle rotation, while Gallo is a returning starter of three years. Jennings should start (and represent a major upgrade) at one of the Hokies' WR positions, and has been a major contributor for the Monarchs each of the past two years, including five receptions for 121 yards against VT in last season's opener.

The Hokies' time at the podium during the three-day event next Tuesday-Thursday comes right in the middle: Brent Pry and his trio form the Wednesday finale.