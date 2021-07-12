Three Hokies to join Fuente at ACC Media Days

Trio of Hokies to join Coach Fuente at 2021 ACC Football Kickoff

Media Day for ACC Coastal Division teams will take place in Charlotte on July 21

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced that Virginia Tech football student-athletes QB Braxton Burmeister, DB Chamarri Conner and TE James Mitchell will accompany head coach Justin Fuente to the 2021 ACC Football Kickoff held at the Westin in downtown Charlotte on Wednesday, July 21.

The Hokies embark on their sixth season under Fuente, who has compiled a 38-26 record in Blacksburg. Tech returns 21 players on offense and defense in 2021 who started four or more games a year ago. The Hokies concluded the 2020 season with a convincing 33-15 victory over Virginia, marking Fuente’s fourth win in five games against the Cavaliers.

Burmeister (6-1, 205) – The La Jolla, California native owns a 3-1 record as Virginia Tech’s starting QB after throwing for 687 yards with two touchdowns, while rushing for 182 rushing yards with two TDs. The Oregon transfer ran for a pair of scores and threw a 12-yard TD pass to TE James Mitchell in a 38-31 win at Duke (10/3/20). He completed 15 of 22 passes for a career-high 212 yards with a 60-yard TD pass to WR Tayvion Robinson vs. Virginia (12/12/20). Prior to Tech, Burmeister played in 11 games (five starts) for the Ducks during the 2017-18 seasons.

Conner (6-0, 211) – The Jacksonville, Florida native started all 11 games for Tech in 2020 and led the Hokies with 81 total tackles (60 solo). An All-ACC honorable mention pick a year ago, he also tallied 3.5 TFLs, two INTs, four breakups, four QB hurries and forced a fumble. Conner was recognized twice as ACC Defensive Back of the Week last season. He has played in 37 career games (24 starts) for the Hokies, totaling 162 tackles (113 solo), 13.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks and three interceptions.

Mitchell (6-3, 242) – The Big Stone Gap, Virginia product enters his fourth season with the Hokies after leading the team with four receiving touchdowns in 2020. He hauled in 26 catches for 435 yards in 10 games (nine starts) a year ago. In his 36 career games (18 starts) for Tech, Mitchell has accumulated 796 receiving yards on 47 receptions with six touchdowns and has also scored five touchdowns rushing.

Virginia Tech opens the 2021 season on Friday, September 3 vs. North Carolina in an ACC contest that will be broadcast to a national audience on ESPN. It will mark the first time Tech faced North Carolina in the season’s initial game since 1946. The two teams also opened the 1898 and 1945 seasons against one another. In a series that dates back to 1895, the Hokies own a 24-13-6 all-time advantage against the Tar Heels. Tech has won its last two home meetings against North Carolina, including the longest game in ACC history, a six-OT, 43-41 victory in 2019. The Hokies are 4-1 against the Tar Heels under Fuente.