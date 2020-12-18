HokieHaven - The wrap on early Signing Period 2021

The early Signing Period technically goes through midnight tonight, but barring any surprises, the Hokies' efforts are done for players who will sign in December.

VT picked up 25 letters of intent, with two commit-but-unsigned prospects (local twins Jayden and Jorden McDonald, who will wait until February to make it official - or attend as preferred walk-ons). Although the early period is done, there's still recruiting to complete in this class.