WESTFIELD, IN - Thanks to COVID, this past weekend was my first time traveling to an AAU event since July of 2019. Almost 20 hours of live courtside action almost made me feel like a starving man at an all you can eat steak buffet.

The Midwest Mania event in Westfield, IN, featured over 300 teams that played all over the northern Indianapolis vicinity. However, the creme de la creme played in the showcase games at Westfield High School. These featured many teams from the EYBL circuit east of the Mississippi River and in Canada.



