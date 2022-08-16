The Quarterback Decision

While Virginia Tech returns two quarterbacks who have experience in Blacksburg, the expectation is that two incoming transfers - former Marshall passer Grant Wells and former South Carolina signal-caller Jason Brown - are the only ones with a reaistic chance to be the starting job.

In fact, the two returning QBs are playing a different position (Connor Blumrick is a TE/receiver/athlete who may still get some snaps behind center) and expected to be at least a year away from serious contributions (Tahj Bullock will be just a redshirt freshman this Fall, anyway).