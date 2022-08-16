The Quarterback Decision
Head coach Brent Pry is expected to name a starting quarterback this week. The Hokies will enter the 2022 season knowing Their Man.
While Virginia Tech returns two quarterbacks who have experience in Blacksburg, the expectation is that two incoming transfers - former Marshall passer Grant Wells and former South Carolina signal-caller Jason Brown - are the only ones with a reaistic chance to be the starting job.
In fact, the two returning QBs are playing a different position (Connor Blumrick is a TE/receiver/athlete who may still get some snaps behind center) and expected to be at least a year away from serious contributions (Tahj Bullock will be just a redshirt freshman this Fall, anyway).
