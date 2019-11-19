The postgame: Student-athletes after Georgia Tech win
Virginia Tech easily dispatched the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta Saturday. Here's what the players said afterward. Read up.
Wide receiver Tre Turner
On whether he sensed the team was locked in coming into the game:
“You could sense that in practice throughout practice in the week. We go hard every day in practice. Thursday practice is like a walkthrough to make sure we clean everything up. Everybody is still locked in. Everybody is focused. It’s confidence, I’d say. We’re all building confidence week by week, and you can see how it turns out for us.”
On getting the big run after missing the post play:
“It felt good. I like getting the ball. Me and Hendon, we were both beating ourselves up over that post because if that was connected, big play touchdown, obviously. But getting the ball on the jet sweep, that just shows that the coaches trust me with the ball in my hands, and I just make plays happen. The o-line is going to block for me, guys on the perimeter are going to make blocks – I trust all those guys to make plays happen. I just take care of the ball and get yards.”
On the offense rounding into form:
“I think early in the year, I told during one of our earliest media session, I said that, when we’re all clicking, we’re going to be scary. We’re going to be hard to stop. I think we’re getting to the point where everyone is comfortable. We know what is going to happen. We know what we can do. We’ve just got to execute and keep going to the next play every time.”
Tight end James Mitchell
On getting the ball in space:
“We work on that all the time in practice and stuff like that. They want to try and get all of us out in space because we got dynamic athletes out there on the perimeter, so they want to get us all out in space. I actually had good blocks even after the throw and catch, so that opened up a lot of that space, too.”
On the offense peaking at the right time:
“We’re definitely getting better week by week. Coach challenges us every week to keep getting better and keep trying to get to that next step, and I think we’re answering the challenge thus far. But it doesn’t stop here. We’ve got to keep going and keep executing at a high level.”
On how well Hendon Hooker is playing:
“I think he’s doing an awesome job. I tell people even when he was the backup, he did an awesome job, just commanding the second team. He did an awesome job with them. I think he’s getting more comfortable, so that’s helping a lot. He’s playing with a lot of confidence right now, too.”
On what has helped turn the running game around:
“Our Tuesday practices have been intense. We’ve been getting after it as far as middle drill and stuff like that goes. We’re still going 100 percent on those days to make sure the running game is crisp. We know if we can run the ball, then throws are going to open up on the outside, too.”
Cornerback Caleb Farley
When you intercepted you pass, did you immediately see open field on the other side?
“I didn’t see it immediately. I seen the guy open. I was actually going to cut it off, but then the ball, I guess he [Georgia Tech quarterback James Graham] had to rush it out, so it was kind of like a duck, so I just caught it. I was going to the left side, but I seen way too many Georgia Tech defenders, so I just kind of ran away from them, I guess.”
On the relief of securing the bowl streak:
“I think everybody in the locker room is looking at it, just like these signs all around, 1-0. We just prepare every week, and we want to do as best as we can. We want to win as many games as we can, so I think, if we think like that, everything will take care of itself.”
On getting into the end zone:
“Oh my god, shoot – that’s what it felt like right there. I played high school quarterback; I miss the end zone so much. More than you guys know. That was much needed for me.”
:On getting the shutout:
“That’s awesome, man. That’s awesome. To be able to get the shutout in Coach Foster’s last year, that’s a dream come true for me, and I know that’s a dream come true for everybody else in the locker room.”
On what the defense excelled at vs. Georgia Tech:
“The d-line and the linebackers just completely shut the run down totally. Even when they started passing the ball, they didn’t have time to throw the ball. That made our jobs easier. That’s love.”
On having the bowl secure before the end of the season:
“Absolutely. It’s always a good thing to continue the bowl streak and not have our fans worrying about if we’re making a bowl game, so once that’s out the way, I guess we can turn our attention to Pitt and focus on winning the next game.”