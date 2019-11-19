Virginia Tech easily dispatched the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta Saturday. Here's what the players said afterward. Read up.

Tight end James Mitchell had 90 receiving yards and a touchdown (USA Today Sports Images)

Wide receiver Tre Turner

On whether he sensed the team was locked in coming into the game:

“You could sense that in practice throughout practice in the week. We go hard every day in practice. Thursday practice is like a walkthrough to make sure we clean everything up. Everybody is still locked in. Everybody is focused. It’s confidence, I’d say. We’re all building confidence week by week, and you can see how it turns out for us.” On getting the big run after missing the post play: “It felt good. I like getting the ball. Me and Hendon, we were both beating ourselves up over that post because if that was connected, big play touchdown, obviously. But getting the ball on the jet sweep, that just shows that the coaches trust me with the ball in my hands, and I just make plays happen. The o-line is going to block for me, guys on the perimeter are going to make blocks – I trust all those guys to make plays happen. I just take care of the ball and get yards.” On the offense rounding into form: “I think early in the year, I told during one of our earliest media session, I said that, when we’re all clicking, we’re going to be scary. We’re going to be hard to stop. I think we’re getting to the point where everyone is comfortable. We know what is going to happen. We know what we can do. We’ve just got to execute and keep going to the next play every time.”

Tight end James Mitchell

On getting the ball in space:

“We work on that all the time in practice and stuff like that. They want to try and get all of us out in space because we got dynamic athletes out there on the perimeter, so they want to get us all out in space. I actually had good blocks even after the throw and catch, so that opened up a lot of that space, too.” On the offense peaking at the right time: “We’re definitely getting better week by week. Coach challenges us every week to keep getting better and keep trying to get to that next step, and I think we’re answering the challenge thus far. But it doesn’t stop here. We’ve got to keep going and keep executing at a high level.” On how well Hendon Hooker is playing: “I think he’s doing an awesome job. I tell people even when he was the backup, he did an awesome job, just commanding the second team. He did an awesome job with them. I think he’s getting more comfortable, so that’s helping a lot. He’s playing with a lot of confidence right now, too.” On what has helped turn the running game around: “Our Tuesday practices have been intense. We’ve been getting after it as far as middle drill and stuff like that goes. We’re still going 100 percent on those days to make sure the running game is crisp. We know if we can run the ball, then throws are going to open up on the outside, too.”

Cornerback Caleb Farley