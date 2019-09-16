Virginia Tech's players talked with the media after their close win against the Paladins Read their comments here.

Quarterback Ryan Willis

On the mood of the team at halftime: “I was really proud of this team. We really held our composure at halftime. It was kind of eerie quiet in the locker room just making adjustments. We came out, Coach Fuente kind of pumped us up before we went out, and we just came out with a whole new mindset. We drove down, had two quick touchdowns and I was really happy with the way the team responded.” On the impact of Keshawn King making plays from the backfield “That kid is a man. He really gave us a spark in the second half. I’m proud of how he works every day and it’s really shown on the field.” On his feelings on this team after three games: “I feel optimistic. This team has so much potential and so much talent. It’s just, we need to put it on display. We see it during the week during practice. We’ve got a lot of youngsters that are great ball players and we just have to go out and execute. We’re young. I really wish I had another year. Just seeing where this program is heading towards. We just have to go out and execute with our youth.”

Running back Keshawn King

On whether his long run gave the offense a jump-start “It did: it got the team going, and we actually ended up scoring that drive. I thought it gave the team a lot of hope and courage, and then we went out, executed and finished it.” On how motivated he was to go out in the second half and perform: “We weren’t fairly talkative. We just knew we had to go out, and we had to execute. We had to stop making a lot of mistakes and honestly, we love adversity because we respond to it. We went out there, and they challenged us. We actually had to go out there and work for what we want, and we got the dub.” On if he feels he did certain things better today than in Week One or Week Two “I would say patience. You have to be patient. I feel like I was rushing things at times. I feel like I wanted it so bad that I wasn’t very patient. The game gets faster, but you have to be patient. I just took my time, I read the blocks, and I saw the blocks play out. I learned that you have to wait. You can’t just explode through holes you have to let the blocks play out. You have to give the blockers time, and once I picked up on that, it was over with.”

Wide receiver Tre Turner

On the aftermath of his fumble “When I fumbled, I just immediately broke down because they put such an emphasis on ball security and I just didn’t feel good about it at the end of the day. Afterwards Coach [Justin Fuente] came and talked to me and said 'I’ve thrown more interceptions than turnovers you’ve had in your college career so far, so don’t even pout about it.' He and my receiver coach [Jafar Williams] brought me back up and said that I can’t pout about it and we have a whole game to play. My teammates all brought me back and I love all of those guys and just thank them.” On what was the feeling of the team in the locker room at halftime: “It was just us all realizing that we needed to lock in and execute. We were beating ourselves with penalties, turnovers and all of that. We all got in the locker room, everybody sat and listened to the coaches and the players were all talking and getting together because when the offense is together and clicking we can’t be stopped.”

Linebacker Chamarri Conner

On what the message was at halftime: “We just told ourselves that we were going to dig deep, that we weren’t going to give up, and that we were going to play as hard as we can.” On the team’s overall mood at halftime and if the team felt anger or frustration: “I would not say anger or frustration. I feel like we just knew what we had to go out there and do. We were focused, locked in, got back to basics, and know our keys. We just went out there and tried to put it on the field.”

Linebacker Dax Hollifield