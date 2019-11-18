Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente had plenty to be pleased about after his team's big win against GT. Read his full comments here.

“I’m awfully happy for our kids to make a bowl game. That’s something we take very seriously and we’re very proud of. I’m happy that our kids got to extend that streak. I’d like to thank our fans for turning out. They were awesome, supporting our kids, traveling. I feel fortunate that we were able to play a lot of people. We spent the better portion of the second half just trying to get the game over with. We saw some young guys go out there and compete a little bit. It’s fun to be a part of when the starters do their job, and you get some ample time to get other guys in. We haven’t done it all year. We haven’t had that opportunity. It was fun to get those guys some game.”

On the defensive team’s dominance of Georgia Tech:

“I thought we had a good plan. We’ve been playing well. I don’t know if surprised, or pleased, pleased is probably a better description. We’ve got several guys with experience now, on both sides of the ball, but particularly on defense a bunch that have played together, and certainly have come together.”

On going to the bench midway through the third quarter and maintaining level of play:

“It’s an interesting situation to be in. Usually it’s much later in the game, and you don’t throw the ball any. But we subbed early and tried to continue to run our offense and defense, and to have them execute was encouraging and rewarding for those guys, to get in there and get to operate a little bit and be efficient. So it was a good sign.”

On the variety in the offense early:

“With the exception of the first drive, I thought we were pretty efficient. We had some big plays. We didn’t really score on the big plays, but [we had] big chunk plays, Tayvion [Robinson] with the reverse, James [Mitchell] with the screen. So I liked our execution. I don’t know that we went in trying to do anything different than we try to do all the time, but we certainly were efficient there early on.”

On what led to the number of chunk plays in today’s game:

“I think our execution level continues to increase. Our guys are playing with some more confidence. As a group, we’ve been able to have some success with some things and do some things off of that, if that makes sense, that has been able to keep people a little bit off-balance. It starts with being able to run the football. I go back to that all the time. That continues to help the variety of what we’re able to do.”

On sensing the confidence level of the team:

“We have a lot of football to play against some very good teams, but I think they’ve seen the improvement they can make. They do have some confidence. I think it’s because they’ve had a little bit of success, and they’ve stuck together through some hard times, that makes them feel better. I still go back to, from a preparation standpoint and watching the film, the execution level on both sides of the ball has been higher. We’re doing a better job in preparation. I feel like we’re better emotionally, certainly less fragile than we were. That probably stems from a bunch of things.”

On James Mitchell’s play and his ability to be a catalyst for the offense:

“Every week’s different, you play different schemes, people do different things coverage-wise, all that sort of stuff. It’s little easier to get guys in the tight end/H-back position when you can run the ball. We’ve been able to do that, at least somewhat efficiently, and that’s opened up opportunities on some play action and nakeds that James can get into space a little bit. He is a good athlete, he can run. And he’s made some big plays as a result of the execution and being able to run the ball.”