“We felt good with him out there. Jalen went down, and so his -- Keshawn's load increased a little bit there in the second half. We certainly don't -- I don't have a percentage on it. He's certainly not ready to run everything we've got out there, but he seems to be picking it up pretty quickly. He missed a little time with the tooth deal, but he seems to have handled it all pretty well.”

“We left him in because we trust Hezzy. I've seen him work. It was a short punt. He was trying to close ground on it, and the ball was just -- I believe he fair caught it, if I'm not mistaken. The ball was just a little bit out of his framework, right off his fingers.”

“He's been an incredible worker. He's still learning the craft. He's still working on some technique, but it was good to see him have some success today because he has been out there every day just busting his tail and trying to get better. We'll look for him to continue to work and hopefully continue to improve.”

“I don't know that it was -- that was the reason for turning the ball over. I think we've got to do a better job as a staff of giving us opportunities to run the ball. We've got to be better up front and better at running back in our decisions and what we're doing. They're a big, stout team. They are historically very difficult to run the ball against.”

“You can't line up and play two high safeties no matter what versus these guys. You've got to be able to handle both, and that's what good offenses do. They can run the ball in play action and create one-on-ones and take advantage of those. We didn't hold up as well as we'd like to in the back end in some one-on-one situations. We did a decent job in running defense. We could have obviously been better. That was a big part of the game going in.”

“We've got to be better than that. We've got to be more disciplined and have our eyes in the right spot. It's part of playing quarterback. Obviously, forced some balls in there. Had some times that weren't good. Ryan knows that. I still believe Ryan can make plays and take care of the football.”

“Congratulations to Coach Addazio and Boston College. He’s got a good football team. It’s tough for our guys to battle back and fight and scratch and claw all the way through and come up short. Lord knows we made plenty of mistakes out there today. That’s not to take anything away from Boston College and the performance they put on, running and throwing the ball and creating turnovers. We’ll have to pick ourselves up and get ready for next week.”

On how much better the defense played in the second half

"For whatever reason, we played, and I’m not talking tight in our coverage, but we played extremely tight as a defense. That wasn’t the same group that practice and how they performed. You saw how we played in the second half, and that’s kind of how I was hoping we’d play the entire game. We settled down. The kids were obviously disappointed [with the first half], but we had the ball first … When the quarterback ran the ball, that’s just a busted defense. We’ve seen that play a thousand times from our offense. Our linebacker had a misread, and our safety had a misread. Those are the things we’ve been doing all camp, disappointing things, but we settled down in the second half and that gives you some hope. I told them we can’t be a 30-minute football team. We have to be a 60 minute football team. We’ve got to create some things. We had a big play that, at the end of the day, Rook dropped a pass in coverage that would have been a big turnover for us. We’ve got to capitalize on those opportunities. We kind of got penalized for a big play with Waller’s interception. That’s one of those crazy rules in college football. I’m anxious to see how close he was to the goal line for his momentum to carry him in because in college, they don’t have that. But you get penalized for making a great play, and that was their only drive when they held us down there and had a short field. That was really the one time they were able to run the football on us. That’s what they’re going to do, is pound the ball. But that one drive was the one time they moved the ball on the ground against us, and that was disappointing."

On the third-and-9 run on the final drive

"They ran what we call ‘Power solid.’ All we have to do is gap fit, and I promise you there is a guy that ran out of his gap. All you need is that, and for that big guy to go through an arm tackle. That’s where we’ve got to be consistently You can’t do it nine times out of 10 at this level of football. That one play at this level can beat you. We had an opportunity to get the ball back and a couple of minutes left to go in the game. We’re moving the ball. We’re not always taking care of the ball at the end of the day. That was disappointing. To be honest with you, that was really disappointing."

On whether BC’s pace caught them off guard

"A little bit, and we were prepared for that, but that they did – and I think early on, we panicked a little bit for whatever reason. We see that from our offense, and that’s something that’s not new to us. That’s something we expected. They did it last year. All in all, we fought our tail off. We kind of ran out of time. We were driving, we were working, we were stopping them in the second half and had some opportunities. We just kept shooting ourselves in the foot, and at the end of the day, we ran out of time. I just told the defense – and obviously they’re disappointed – that I appreciate their fight and effort, and they showed in the second half what we’ve been doing all fall camp. We’ve just got to do it for 60 minutes. We’ll improve … You improve the most from week 1 to week 2, and that’s what I’m hoping – that we’ll have a big week. The kids are disappointed, but there are a lot of things we can build on."

On the block that knocked TyJuan Garbutt out of the game

"I’m anxious to see that block because that’s kind of what the new rules are all about right there – a blindside block. Obviously, he’s one of our best football players. He had a big time camp and is a big time pass rusher, and all of the sudden, he’s out of the game right after the first series. That was extremely disappointing. We lost Quillen, and I love what Jovonn is all about, and we’ll see where that is with his that injury. Then you lose Tyree [Rodgers], and he’s your backup safety. Behind that, you’ve got [Khalil] Ladler. He’s a good football player. I Worry about his speed on the back end a little bit. Then you have J.R. Walker, who is a true freshman. Like I told you at the first press conference, we have some depth, but you’re a play away from being like you were a year ago with some guys playing for the first time in college football. Hopefully we won’t get into that."

On playing nine defensive linemen

"We decided as a staff that those young defensive tackles are going to have to play. They’re talented kids. They just don’t have the experience, but I like what they’re about. They have a good football IQ and a good understanding of their gap fits and those types of things. They’re going to continue to get better and better and better each week. Those kids love football, and that’s exciting from a coaching standpoint. We’re going to play a bunch of people. That’s our thought right now. We have what we have, and we can’t go through a season just playing one group all the time. We’ll get beat up that way. That’s just part of the nature of the beast. We’ve got some young kids that are going to play."