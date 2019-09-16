The postgame: Justin Fuente and Bud Foster post-Furman
Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente and Bud Foster met with the media after Saturday's win against Furman. Read their comments here.
Head coach Justin Fuente
"Again thanks to everybody that came out. Thanks to the crowd for supporting our kids. I certainly appreciate it. I’m glad we don’t play anybody next week. Lots to work on. Positives, at halftime I thought we responded. We really did. It was a tough deal, nothing was going very well. We didn’t have much momentum and our kids responded and found a way to get the game won. I think Furman has a good squad. They’re going to have a good season. At times we played really well defensively. At times we played really well on offense, but not nearly consistent enough moving forward. We’ve got tons to work on and I want to get back to work.”
On RB Keshawn King’s offensive spark in the third quarter and his health status:
“He’s fine. You’ll talk to him today. He said he could go back in, one of those deals. They looked at it, he’s ok. He’s going to be sore. I was really, really excited about him. I thought he did a great job. He’s competitive, he’s tough. He’s not the biggest guy in the world but he runs hard. He’s elusive and was really productive today.”
On if there was a temptation to make wholesale changes at halftime:
“You always play through all those ideas in your mind. Disappointed that their stemming caused us to jump offsides. Our defense does it all the time and we practice against it all the time. That was pretty disappointing. Not all those sacks are on the offensive line. I don’t know how many there were, but obviously it wasn’t very good. We’ve got to understand where we’re protected and where we’re not at quarterback. So yes, is the answer, but also trying to evaluate exactly what’s happening, what we can improve and who needs to do what. Basically, I told them, the whole team at halftime we’re down by I think it was 11 points and we have control over how this goes. We can hang our heads and sulk or we can stand up and go compete and go do our best to rectify what happened in the first half. I don’t know that we wholly rectified it but we at least played well enough to find a way to get it back.”
On his thought process to stick with the same lineup in the second half:
“There’s not a tremendous amount. Do we take Tre Turner out? Because he’s over there inconsolable after he fumbled like he let the whole world down. My concern is getting him built back up so he can get ready and play. We thought the guys that we had - we did make a change. We put [Luke] Tenuta in there at right tackle. We got Keshawn [King] more carries and move forward.”
On QB Ryan Willis’ interception and Furman not allowing him to get the ball downfield:
“We felt like that’s what they were going to do coming into the game was to keep the ball in front of them. Early in the game they gave us a little more pressure than we thought we’d get to start with. I would say across the board, we have got to play better. Ryan [Willis] certainly needs to continue to work to improve. He missed the big throw that ended up being an interception, had a guy open on the corner route, it was [Hezekiah Grimsley] I think. He just overthrew him. We felt like they would try to keep the ball in front of them. We did feel like that. That’s what they tried to do.”
On getting WR Tre Turner back involved after the fumble:
“We always want to get Tre [Turner] touches. He’s a good leader for us, too. He works really hard. Everybody respects him. We always want to get him involved in what we’re doing. We go over to him and tell him that we have to go play the next play. We have to put that behind. Nobody likes what happened, but you can’t do anything about it now. You don’t have to prove anything to anybody other than you’re tough enough to suck it up and go back out there and compete. He’s a competitive person. I told him I’ve thrown a lot more interceptions than he has fumbled in my career and he kind of smiled and I felt better that I was getting to him and he went out there and played his tail off.”
On the illegal onside kick ruling:
“I don’t really understand to be honest with you. I don’t know. I didn’t think the ball was going to go 10 yards is what I thought. I’ve never seen one kicked like that. Almost like what we called it as kids, watermelon style, where you just lay it down. They said they blocked our guy before the ball went 10 yards.”
On the play of the defensive line:
“We had to win that matchup. They do enough stuff offensively and have enough weapons to scare you to death. I’m telling you their quarterback is a really, really good player. Eighty-nine is a really good player. Their tailback is a good player. That was a must. We had to win the line of scrimmage to try to nullify some of those guys and for the most part we did.”
Defensive coordinator Bud Foster
On the playmaking ability of CB Chamarri Conner
“It was good to see. I was waiting for him to come out of his shell a little bit. He’s got a lot of abilities. I know he played on special teams a little bit last year, but he’s playing for the first time. He came out of that today. It was good to see him have some success and be the playmaker I think he can be. I’m hoping that’s going to improve his self-confidence. The best teacher is experience and he’s gaining valuable experience every week and it showed by his play today. We needed him to step up and he did a great job. He got some pressure off the edge, and then he made some really nice plays out in space. That’s what that position demands. When we are really good on defense, the nickel position is a playmaking spot.”
On the importance of getting pressure from the front four:
“That was critical. I felt like going into this game we needed to win the line of scrimmage. I felt like that was where we could gain an advantage. I thought their quarterback was extremely talented. I thought their [running] backs were better than what we faced last week. I thought where we could make a difference was up front. The last call, the long run, I was disappointed with the tackling, but I blitzed into it. They had thrown the ball out of that formation previously, but came back and ran a ‘Belly G’ and kind of washed us a little bit. Take that out, I thought we controlled the line of scrimmage for the most part. We got some pressure with four-man. Some young guys chased the ball and we got a little bit of edge pressure out of their tight formation. We were able to create some minus-yardage plays.”
On the offsides by defensive tackle DT Jarrod Hewitt in the first half
“That was disappointing because we talked about the shift. And those are things which as a coach… I have a lot of respect for these guys, these games scare me to death. I’ve been in that situation before coaching at that [FCS] level. As a coach, you just want to make sure your guys are locked in. It’s about us and not about them. Some of those things like that are when you’re concerned: are these guys locked in, are they overlooking, are they focused? In the end I thought Jarrod played pretty solid, but we’ve got to be better in those situations.”
On LB Dax Hollifield’s play against Furman:
“I know that guy and he cares, probably a little too much sometimes. I love what he’s all about. He’s going to continue to get better. It just got tight in some situations, like Alan Tisdale who’s really had a good camp. It’s not that I’m disappointed in Dax whatsoever, it’s rewarding Alan and his body of work. I thought our kids did a nice job this week. It was only one personnel grouping, but they had multiple looks, between the bone looks, the tight bone, the spread stuff. They get into unbalanced which they hadn’t shown. I thought our kids did a good job of reacting to everything—the split gun stuff, the option one way and then running the counter option the other way. They make you play solid, disciplined football. I’d like to have a couple plays back, but I think you have that every week. It was a good win for us because of how we had to come back and win. I think that’s making a statement about our kids and their character. They hung in there when a lot of people didn’t think they would. We have to embrace the accountability of what it takes to be successful. It’s those things Sunday through Friday that get us ready for Saturday.”
On DE Emmanuel Belmar:
“E.B. has done an awesome job. He’s been a great leader for us. He is one of those guys that has to play hard. He’s not the most gifted guy we have on the defensive line, but he’s a rugged, hard-nosed guy. He’s very productive for us. I’m continuing on counting on him being one of our leaders on the defensive side of the ball. It’s good to see him have some success because he’s worked at it. I appreciate how we comes to work every day.”
On the most important things the defense must improve on during the bye week:
“Hopefully we get a couple guys back, particularly DE TyJuan Garbutt. Ty arguably might have been one of our top four or five guys defensively going into the season. He’s fast, he’s physical. I think he will bring some element of pass rush and toughness too. We have to embrace improvement. We have to embrace what it takes to be successful. That’s really what we’re going to focus on. We’re going to focus on Duke. They’re going to be a well-coached football team. I know David [Cutcliffe] does a great job. You start getting into conference play now, seven of the next nine weeks are going to be conference football games. We’re going to get ready to pay attention to detail and grasp the game plan, and continue to grow and develop and improve at a high level. That’s where I’m really challenging our kids is to practice like they play.”