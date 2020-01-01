“I’m proud of our squad. I’m proud of everything they accomplished. I don’t know if there is a better term than we were left for dead early in the year, and then we battled back. The fact that we didn’t come through in this game doesn’t diminish my pride in them, my excitement for the direction of our program, and my belief in them. We’re awfully close on both sides of the ball – today – but ultimately, one play here or there on either side of the ball, and they ended up winning it.”

On Lynn Bowden Jr.’s performance:

“That’s what he’s done to everybody. He’s a great player. He’s competitive. He’s tough, he’s strong. He never looks like he’s in a hurry out there. He’s patient. He’s an explosive and physical player. He’s a competitor.”

On choosing a field goal over a fourth-down attempt in the fourth quarter:

“There’s just so much time left. I don’t know what the time of possession is after that. I feel that they had the ball for so much time. Yeah, I thought about it. I thought there was so much time left in the game, so I kicked it.”

On returning the bulk of this roster:

“I think it’s important that we understand that it doesn’t guarantee us success because we have people coming back. We’ve tasted both sides of it, this group. With a large number of them coming back, they’ve tasted the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. I think that should fuel us moving forward. I’m excited about our character. We performed really well in the classroom this semester. There’s just a lot of really good things going on here with a group of kids that care about each other and care about this football program.”

On the defensive breakdowns on Kentucky’s final drive:

“We were straining our tails off. We had guys all over the place in the game. We had been on the field – I don’t know what the numbers are – but a large portion of the fourth quarter. It kind of goes back to the field goal question. We just couldn’t get off the field in the end. It wasn’t like they were ripping off big chunk yardage plays. We’re in the situation of using timeouts or not using timeouts, but the ball never really got down there very close. In terms of clock management and what we’re trying to accomplish, you’re in no-man’s land the whole drive. There wasn’t an individual thing. They just executed a little better and continued to inch the ball down the field.”

On what Bud Foster has meant to Virginia Tech:

“What has Bud Foster meant to Virginia Tech? I mean, I wish I was eloquent enough. People are going to write books about it – several hundred page books. He’s just a fantastic football coach. He does a good job of relating and teaching. He and Coach [Frank] Beamer have … I’m not sure people quite understand, and maybe I don’t fully understand the ramifications of how far this school has come not solely because of those two people, but they had a lot to do with it. The fact that we’re in the ACC, some of the things that have been developed, some of the exposure given to the school, is immeasurable on top of the effects he’s had on countless people’s lives – the young men that have come through this program that he’s mentored and taught and been demanding of and ultimately helped them be better people. He’s a Hall of Fame football coach. That doesn’t mean because he knows when to blitz, but because he knows how to handle people, and he’s passionate about his work. He’s the best.”