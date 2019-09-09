“I was so happy for him. You talk about a guy that we’re all pulling for because of how he works and the things that the’s been through. When you see guys have success that we see every day behind the scenes work so hard and we’ve been in their living room, it’s really cool.. Those are special moments – not just that it was a fantastic catch, but to see those guys have success, it’s pretty fulfilling. Acrobatic, fantastic, happy he pulled it in, but happier with the smile on his face as he came off the field.”

“I don’t know. We tried to really focus on our improvement and try to get better for the game. There was a lot that went into all that. Between the game last year and all that sort of stuff. And for us, it was we can’t do anything about any of that other than we have to focus on the football game and get ready to play football. I’m not accusing anybody of anything, but all the stuff outside – the talk and things that go on – we can’t concern ourselves with those things. We just can’t. We have to focus on trying to get better and finding a way to win the game. And I thought, by and large, our guys did a good job of that. It is a unique situation, but I thought our guys did a good job.”

“I didn’t feel that on the sideline. I know what you’re talking about. I have felt it before in my career. I didn’t feel that. I know when it was down to seven points that there was an urgency for us to go and kind of finish the thing off. I didn’t feel like we relaxed. I feel like we didn’t execute very well at times, and they made some plays to get back into the game.”

“As far as defensively, they basically came out – I’m not oversimplifying it – but they basically came out with every unbalanced situation you can think of and fly sweep, arcing the tight ends in that first half. We began to pressure it a little bit and defended it really well. In the second half, it was more passing formations and more spread-type things. We were spread out a little bit, trying to defend the pass a little bit and got hurt inside a couple of times.”

On the challenge Old Dominion's QB presented:

“Alright, early. I think for the most part we played pretty solid all day. We went through about a two-series stretch in like the third quarter, early fourth where we reverted back to really poor execution and poor tackling. I think their quarterback is an athletic guy who can create some problems with the ball in his hand. I thought, all-in-all, we played solid other than a couple of series when it’s all said and done. You are going to get guys who are going to create some plays. We had a couple plays designed to take the ball out of Stone Smartt's hands. I made a bad call on one of the designed runs and they popped about a 30 or 40-yard run. We were in a two-deep kind of pressure and vacated everyone out to cover the underneath routes and they popped it right there. All-in-all, I was pleased with our kids and how we fought, but again, it goes back to playing for 60 minutes. We can’t just play for 50 or 45, that's where we have to continue to make strides.”

On the front four struggles trying to produce pressure:

“Well, we are young. It’s not always fair to them when they are being blocked by six or seven guys, today, early on while in max protect. That was my thought, by trying to get some pressure. We blitz quite a bit today because, if not, the QB was going to be able to sit back and have plenty of time. That’s kind of how I saw it when they came out. They did a couple of things early with the jet sweep and things they have not shown particularly with the quarterback under center. At the end of the day, we got good pressure. I felt like, at times, we were too concerned with getting too much up the field and created lanes for him to get out in space and run. That probably slowed us down, and we mirrored him more. We want to be aggressive but yet not get run on by the QB. We are young, and those guys are gaining valuable experience every week. We just have to continue to improve and get better. We play a bunch of young guys up front, but I'm encouraged by them continuing to get better.”

On Caleb Farley’s pass interference in the end zone:

“Yeah, we will look at it. That’s going to happen. I brought man pressure, and it was just one of those bang-bang plays. The one I was disappointed with was the one on third and long. Go play what you are doing, and you don’t need to jockey with the guy down the field as far as putting your hands on the player. The play on the goal line is going to happen. From what I saw from, it was just a bang-bang good play. The quarterback threw it, and I didn’t think it was going to make it, but he chucked and ducked. Some of those are going to happen like that. I was disappointed it was down the field in front of their bench on a third and long situation.”

On facing former player Eric Kumah:

“It wasn’t about stopping Eric Kumah. It’s just about going and playing Virginia Tech football. Kumah searched me up afterward, and I recruited Eric. I wished him nothing but the very best. He was so appreciative of me, giving him an opportunity to play college football. I told him at the end, it would be a relationship for a lifetime. That’s what I told him when I recruited him that it was going to be that way. It wasn’t about stopping Kumah. My biggest concern was the QB and how dangerous he was going to be.”

On Jermaine Waller’s performance this week compared to the game versus Boston College:

“The big play he gave up last week was just a busted coverage. With what happened last week, he would be my last guy that I would be unhappy with just because of what his body of work was through spring, summer, and fall camp. He was probably our best defensive back in all that time. It was just first-game jitters a little bit. We weren’t going to press him a whole lot today. I did question Stone Smartt's ability to throw down the field, but I didn’t want to give him anything cheap. Last year, I thought we gave them a lot of cheap plays down the field, and I didn’t want to do that this year. Just keeping the ball in front. There weren’t many yards after the catch, which was big. I thought our tackling, for the most part, was kind of average today, but that’s what the game creates with a lot of athletes in space. You will see some missed tackles and see some guys out-run other players. I thought Jermaine played an outstanding football game. He had a sack, and I thought he was going to have another one, but one of our defensive ends busted their blitz. We were going to outnumber them in that scenario. He could have a couple more.”

On his experience coaching against Bryan Stinespring:

“I talked to Brian just briefly. I saw him right before we were about to go on the field, and I hugged his neck. You have friends in this business, but a guy like Brian, where we were together for 25-plus years. That’s more than a friendship, that’s a brother. We had a lot of battles together. We shared a lot of laughs and shared a lot of tears together. That’s a special guy in my eyes. He has been a big part of our success here. He was a big part of some really outstanding seasons and some great offenses. He is a great football coach and a great friend.”