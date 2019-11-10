The postgame: Fuente and Foster speak after major win over Wake
On the evening Bud Foster's career was honored in advance of his retirement, head coach Justin Fuente and Foster speak about that and a major win over Wake Forest.
Head coach Justin Fuente
“Thanks to everybody that came out. It was great to see Lane Stadium like that. It was pretty special. It was just like last time we played at home. Obviously, you couldn’t write a script any better, in terms of honoring Coach (Bud) Foster and his contributions to Virginia Tech and this program. The kids on both sides of the ball played their hearts out. [We’re] happy to get a victory over a very talented and explosive Wake Forest team. It was fun to be part of. I’m really proud of our kids. They continue to battle, block out the noise, work hard and stick together. It’s fun to see them get to reap some benefits.”
On focus on offense while preparing for the game:
“It was a part of a concerted effort on offense. It felt like the bowl game against Oklahoma State. In order to do this, it’s going to take all of us. We’d have to make plays in special teams, win the field position battle and offense needs to play a little bit of keep away. That doesn’t mean you just run the ball into the line of scrimmage every play, but it is really important to convert on third downs, keep drives going, maybe go for it on fourth down a few times to keep possession of the ball. It’s harder for them to score if they don’t have the ball, obviously. I was a little concerned in the first half. We were executing the plan but not scoring the points. The very first drive of the game — I couldn’t have scripted it any better, in terms of trying to take away the entire first quarter. To only get three points there, after the dropped snapped, was a little bit disappointing. We kind of found a rhythm there and found a way to pull away there.”
On Hendon Hooker’s preparedness for game:
“He looked great from the start of the week. That’s why it was hard last week. It wasn’t like a deal where Wednesday we were trying to figure it out. On Sunday, I felt good about it. That’s indicative of how close it was the week before. “I was disappointed when we had a couple easy completions that we chunked in the dirt there. One was early, one was later. Him settling down a little bit, being more effective, was important to our success. There were a couple plays throughout the game that we’d like to have back.”
On Tayvion Robinson’s move to punt returner:
“It was huge. I’ve been proud of both of those guys. Honestly, if in some of our earlier games we had a bigger lead, we would have slid him in there. We were not afforded that against a couple of those other teams. I wasn’t able to get him in there for a warm-up rep, so to speak. Starting in the second half, I wasn’t upset with Hezzy [Grimsley]. I just felt like Tayvion has been there every day and felt comfortable putting him back there. He earned that opportunity, Hezzy didn’t lose it.”
On defensive pressure caused in the second half:
“Getting the ball turned over was obviously huge. It’s 10 points there. Especially since we had already turned the ball over twice, while we were moving the ball, too. One was a big play and the other was Hendon down there in the red-zone. In terms of evening that out against a very good team is great.”
On impact of run game:
“We made some big plays on the perimeter. Tre Turner continues to be a big weapon. He had the one really long run on the far side lines. Deshawn McClease continues to be effective. I can think of one off the top of my head where the end block did not make the tackle, which is something I’ve talked with y’all about several times. Having Keshawn King back healthy was big too. It was kind of a group effort. Having Hendon [Hooker] there to carry the ball a little bit too helps add dimension to the rushing attack.”
On the way the improved run game opens up the offense:
“It makes it easier to throw the ball and get better looks. It’s why two weeks ago I was bummed because I thought in those looks we would throw the ball better against Notre Dame. It also helps the defense — running the football. The clock running, taking less snaps defensively, finding a way to take some pressure off the quarterback. It’s very difficult throwing the ball 50 times a game and not turn it over. I think a good running game helps everybody. It helps field position, running the ball, and it helps your quarterback play and receivers. It’s been crucial and one of a couple things that has helped us. Obviously, having Hendon in there is other one.”
On performance of secondary:
“I was really happy. No. 2 for them is really electric in the slot. He is so good, quick and explosive. The key was that they couldn’t run the ball. Then, for us to handle the RPO game and the dropback game the way that we did, you can’t be anything but pleased. We were close and protective towards the receivers. They made some plays throughout the course of the game. We were right there throughout the entire game, making them earn every completion and yard.”
On conversations with DC Bud Foster before game:
“It’s kind of an interesting situation to be in. You have Bud wanting it to be about the game and the players, rightfully so. However, we’re not going to go all week without talking about this. So, we’re going to address it as part of the game and what it means. It’s part of our obligation to someone that has given 30-odd years in service. We talked about it early in the week and at the end of the week. We bookended it. I thought the kids understood it. They understood what it meant and the challenge in front of us, as well. The celebration was great. The kids were happy. It’s amazing — the difference between winning and losing — right now is right here. What I’m most proud of is our guys ability to understand the razor thin margin and not have their feelings affect their preparation. That’s pretty cool."
On reflecting on impact of win:
“We’re right in the middle of it. For us, it’s about our current team. That doesn’t mean we don’t stop to smell the roses, but the next game is six days away. It comes whether you win or lose. That’s the blessing and the curse of football. Tomorrow morning at eight, we’re all going to be watching film. You have a lot of time in between seasons to think about it and plan. I’m having a lot of fun with this group of kids. I’ve said it before, we’re not perfect, but they care. They care about representing Virginia Tech, listening and trying to play well, and they care about each other.
Defensive coordinator Bud Foster
Did you know you were getting a banner in the north endzone?
“No, I didn’t. Not going to school here, not playing here, but being a part of this place, to have that put up there is just a tremendous honor. Something that I never even thought about. But to be put with some of the great players here that have been a part of this great institution and great program is a tremendous honor. I can’t thank Whit [Babock] and Justin [Fuente] enough for this day. I’ve just been fortunate to coach a lot of good players. Today they recognized me, and honored me, but in a lot of ways it was an honor to those guys. They’re the ones who made the commitment and helped create the brand and the standard and the culture. Today made it very special.”
What was going through your mind during the pregame ceremony?
“I put a lot of heart and soul into this thing. It’s kind of bittersweet. I’ve had a great run. We’ve done some really special things. And to know that it’s slowly coming to an end, to have my family with me… when you’re in the coaching profession, particularly with football with recruiting, and the time it takes, it’s not a several-months of the year job. It’s an 11 months out of the year job, almost seven days a week. They sacrificed so much. I had so many players back. To have Coach (Frank) Beamer by my side, who I owe so much to, it was a dream come true. I’m so appreciative and thankful. I’m proud but it was also an emotional time. It’s hard to say exactly what it is. But it’s just a proud moment.
“But I’m real, real happy we won the game. That’s the most important thing. I’m proud of the kids. They came back after a gut wrenching, tough loss from a week ago. They showed a lot of perseverance in their approach all week. We played a really talented offensive football team. I’m just really proud of our kids and how they played today. I told them, ‘It’s now about me, it’s about you. We need to go take care of business today.’”
What were the keys to limiting the Wake Forest offense?
“Number one, they couldn’t get the running game started. The quarterback just never got in a rhythm. We were able to get a little bit of pressure. Offensively, we moved the ball on them, and just shot ourselves in the foot a little bit. We were playing well as a team. We gave up a couple cheap plays. We were able to get some decent pressure on the quarterback, created a couple plays, and were able to get off the field on third down. They were top 10 in third down conversions, and we were able to get them off the field. We were able to get them off-kilter, off-balance. We’ve used the term A.D. - ‘After Duke.’ Our work ethic, our practice habits, really focusing on us, not worrying about anybody else. I like the direction we’re going.”
On the play of TyJuan Garbutt and the importance of forcing turnovers.
“It was neat to see one of our defensive tackles get a pick again. We’ve had that over the years. We brought some edge pressure. The quarterback was getting ready to throw a shallow cross and threw it right to our guy. We had a pick or two this spring. We’ve had that. I was bringing pressure to the back, they were sliding their protection. Then Charlie said, ‘Let’s bring it opposite the back this next series.’ So we did, and they slid their front. We get where we can get a rub, or a built-in twist, and we got that. TyJuan did a great job. Dax was on the edge blitz, tackle-blocked him, and was able to make a big-time play. That kind of sealed the game. Just really proud of our kids and how hard they played. They were relentless. We talked to our kids about going to the next play. That’s all we can control. That handles all the ups and downs, the momentum swings. Just focus on that next play and play our best football that next play, and I think we’ve done a good job of that, particularly since A.D., after Duke.”
On the Da’Shawn Crawford interception.
“We were in man-pressure. It was a pure, zero-coverage blitz. They were in a tight formation. I felt like they were going to throw it. We brought that a couple times this year. I think Chamarri Conner has a couple pressures out of that, a couple sacks. They ran a crossing mesh route. They threw it to Da’Shawn. We want to draw the guards, then cop out of their late, and hopefully bring some edge pressure, scraping the linebackers, blitzing the back, so to speak.”
On the play of Jermaine Waller and Armani Chatman.
“For the most part, those guys played well. We played a lot of press coverage. I was concerned about that. Justin Hamilton felt like [Sage] Surratt and [Scotty Washington], both are big kids but not overly quick at the line of scrimmage. We felt like if we could get them at the line of scrimmage, that could negate some things, and it did. It kind of negated some of their timing. Other than the pass interference, there weren’t a lot of throws on target. I was really concerned. I think Sarrat is a really dynamic player. I don’t know what kind of speed he has, but he’s got great body control, great hands, just a tremendous football player.”
On the expectations coming into the game.
“My biggest concern was, were we going to have a hangover from the Notre Dame game? We had a good week of practice. We’ve had some good weeks of practice where we didn’t play very well. But that’s the one thing I thought our kids did a great job of. Our guys watched the film. Personnel wise, I have guys grade their positions. They have a lot of respect for these guys across the board. Obviously their skill positions are as good as anybody we play. Our DB’s felt like [Wake Forest’s] receiving corps may be the best we play, with Sarratt, and Washington, and then [Kendall Hinton]. And then the quarterback has been playing so well for them. I was concerned with explosive plays. We didn’t give that up as much.”
On the progression of Dax Hollifield.
“I felt like he was pressing early in the season. He’s really played well the last few games. I’ve got a great relationship with all my guys, particularly the linebackers. I was involved heavily with all those guys in recruiting. The one thing I like about my room: we’ve got guys that work extremely hard. How they play is how they practice. They’re not on any list. We’re not talking about them on Thursdays. They aren’t missing class or skipping study hall. They’re not late for this, late for that. Those are guys that take care of business. I’d like to think they’re an extension of their coach. That’s going to be the hard part when it’s all said and done—the relationships you develop. In the process of recruiting, you tell them this is a relationship for a lifetime. I’m not a big social media guy, but I do communicate with my former players on Facebook. We’re going to stay in touch. But the relationships you develop is what I’m going to miss. Not only with the players, but with the coaching staff. We’ve been fortunate here where we haven’t had a lot of turnover over the years. We’ve had a lot of success with a lot of guys. Maybe there’s a lot of people that could’ve been standing next to me. I’ve been very fortunate and very blessed.”