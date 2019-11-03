The postgame: Fuente and Foster speak after heartbreaking loss
Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente and defensive coordinator Bud Foster talk through Virginia Tech's 21-20 loss to Notre Dame.
Head coach Justin Fuente
“I’m just proud of our guys. We had so many guys go down, from Oscar [Bradburn] pulling his groin before practice on Thursday to trying to get Hendon [Hooker] ready to play and guys in the secondary. We just continued to battle, fight, scratch and claw. It’s a rough locker room in there. It’s a group of guys that played hard, prepared well for a very good football team on the road in a hostile environment – almost pulled it off. It doesn’t count for much other than I’m awfully proud of our football team. I’ll tell you that much.”
On his evaluation of Quincy Patterson
“I don’t know. I’ll go luck at the film before I jump out there and evaluated anybody. I thought he handled the environment well. Overall, offensively, they were definitely not going to let us run the ball. They were stacked in there. I’m a little disappointed. I’m going to have to look at it, but we didn’t make a lot of plays in the passing game, and we didn’t create a lot of separation out there either. That’s what I felt like on the field, but we tried to hang in there and give ourselves a chance. We tried to get it down to the last five minutes and find a way to win it.”
On why he didn’t start Hendon Hooker, who had been recovering from an injury
“That was a tough one. The bottom line was I couldn’t pull the trigger on putting him in. I just couldn’t. I’ve gone back and forth with it. He practiced all week. He didn’t take all the reps he usually takes, but he did practice all week and looked better and better every day. I just couldn’t come to grips with putting a kid out there that’s played in two and a half games without the full complement of preparation time. If he had been playing for 2.5 years, I probably would have felt differently. I felt, in the end, it was in his best interests for his growth and against an opponent like that, and as we got closer and closer to game time, I felt it was best for him and everybody else.”
On whether that decision was tough on the team
“I don’t know. I think our team supports those guys and loves those guys. I’m certainly not going to use that as an excuse, I can tell you that much. I wasn’t going to come out early in the week and tell everybody who was going to play, but I also wasn’t trying to mislead everybody. That’s what I truly believed was going to happen, and as we got closer to it, I just couldn’t do it.”
On how confident he was in his defense getting a stop on Notre Dame’s fourth-quarter TD drive
“I felt good about us all day. The problem was I kept looking up and we had different people in the game. People were dropping like flies. That’s not the problem, but that causes you some consternation a little bit when the game’s on the line. We were one play away in all phases of the game. It wasn’t just the last drive. We had a chance to end the game with the ball in our hands on offense and couldn’t do that. That’s why you play sports. You keep putting yourself out there long and long enough in competitive environments and we’re junkies for that – and sometimes it doesn’t go your way. You fall up short, and it hurts.”
On how he feels about where his team is
“I feel great about our character, work ethic, togetherness. I feel awesome about our chemistry. We’ve got four games to go here. We’re going to have to patch it together healthwise to give ourselves a chance. Some guys that haven’t played much are going to have to step up. If ewe get guys back, I feel good. If we don’t, then we’ve got to find a way to get the other ones ready to go.”
On being disappointed with just a field goal after Tré Turner’s long reception
“Yes. We’ve been really good down there all year, I think. I feel like. They played two high safeties on third down, and you feel like you have a better chance to run the ball when they’re like that. They played basically no high safeties on the first two downs, and we couldn’t complete a pass into it. We certainly wanted points there. You hate kicking that field goal to go up six … The other thought is you can kick and you may get the ball back with some time if the other team does score and you can kick a field goal to win the game as opposed to scoring a touchdown. I think it ended up being something like fourth-and-5, if I’m not mistaken, so we ended up kicking it.”
Defensive coordinator Bud Foster
On bouncing back after this loss
“We’ve got to get ready to dive into the conference schedule, the meat of it, and we’re getting ready to play a big-time Wake Forest team. We can’t let this game affect the next one. We can learn from it and grow from it. I think it gives us an indicator, particularly these last few weeks of when lock in and we believe and we trust and we put the effort in, then we have the result that we want.”
On the roughing the passer call on Eli Adams
“I looked at it. I’m not going to say anything because I’ve been reprimanded before, and I’m not going to say anything now. The hard part is that you’ve got quarterbacks that are athletic and can run, and he scrambled numerous times tonight. We put a lot of pressure on him. They’re going to protect the quarterback, and that’s the bottom line. That particularly was a big play. We dropped eight on that particular play because I felt like they were going to attack Armani. Armani came in for Waller, and we were dropping a guy beneath him, so he could play a little softer in his coverage. It turned out to be a good play for us but then turned out to be a bad play for us, too. I think that’s a drive they did not score, but at the same time, we would have gotten a new possession and we would have had momentum going, and who knows what would have happened?”
On the targeting call on Jermaine Waller
“We don’t coach that or teach that. The play looked like Waller was going for a big hit, and the back kind of fell into him. That’s part of it, too. That’s why they looked at it. It’s unfortunate. It did look like he did lower his head, but I don’t think that was what his intent was at all. That’s the tough part. He’s been such a good player for us. To lose a guy in that situation … then [Armani] Chatman came in and did a good job and then he got nicked up a little bit, and then we were scrambling around on the back end.”
On the momentum change before the first half
“That was a big play obviously … Rook was the one that made the stick on the goal line. That’s the one thing we’ve done since the Duke game. We’ve talked about that, and I think we’ve handled the ebbs and flows of a game and been able to go to the next play, and it showed with that. That was obviously a big change in the game. I just wish we could have held on in the end. That would have been one of the all-time great plays in Virginia Tech history probably.”
On the play of safety Divine Deablo
“I love Divine Deablo. Let me say that. The guy is what you see is what you get. Every day, he’s got a smile on his face. He enjoys coming to work and competing. He’s one of those guys that, off the field, he takes care of business. He’s had his ups and downs with his physical issues, which are well documented, and to see him have the success that he’s plenty capable of, that he has come back and earned that play because it hasn’t been an easy road. Just extremely proud of him and for him, and he’s obviously turned into one of our outstanding leaders on this football team. He’s not the most vocal guy, but at the same time, he’s a leader by how he competes and how he goes about his day-to-day business, and the kids really respect him because of it.”
On Ian Book’s touchdown run
“That was always a big concern. We were in our “30” package, and there’s always a concern about that. I thought they were a little farther out where the time was going to restrict them with no timeouts. That’s a big call. If it works, it’s a great call. If it doesn’t, it’s fourth down with the clock running and panic mode – for both sides. But you always have that concern in that situation. With that personnel, there’s always a thought behind that, but it was a well-executed play on their part.”