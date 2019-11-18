We are currently running one of our best deals of the year for non-subscribers! Save big on a subscription to HokieHaven.com - and get a gift card for FREE Hokie gear. Click here for full details and instructions .

Did you feel that the defense was locked in before the game?

“You know, I used to have a better read on the guys back in the day. I do like our demeanor and our approach. Did I think we were going to come in and play like this? Not necessarily. I knew we were going to come in and play hard. We need to continue to play consistent in our execution because I was concerned about this team offensively. I felt like we could do some things up front movement-wise to create some things, but I was concerned about their skills guys. Dynamic athlete at quarterback, 10 is the fastest guy in the league, I think they’ve got good backs – we felt like we needed to stop the run and put the game in the quarterback’s hand, and that’s the one thing we were able to do. I’m really proud of our guys how they played. We controlled the line of scrimmage, we were tight in coverage, we didn’t give up any explosive plays in the run game or pass game, and that was the key to it. That’s where they’ve had some success. They’ve had some explosive plays and got some guys, and they weren’t able to do that against us.”

On getting the shutout

“That’s hard to do. I mean, that’s a feather in the cap in the end. That’s like icing on the cake when it’s all said and done. But to me, more important is the win, and believe it or not, it’s getting those guys experience because that’s the best teacher – playing the game. I’m glad for those guys and the guys that played early that we were able to do that [get the shutout], to finish it that way because it’s hard to do nowadays. I don’t care who you are. It’s hard to do, and that’s a credit to our guys. We had a good plan, and they executed, and I’m really proud of them.

On Caleb Farley’s pick-six

“He’s talented. We blitzed them, and rolled our coverage up. I just had a gut feeling that they were going to try and sprint out on us. We brought pressure in his face and rolled our coverage, which is kind of a standard deal sometimes coming off the goal line … We brought a little zone pressure, and it was a big play by Caleb. It’s great to see us defensively get on the board. We did it a couple of weeks ago against Notre Dame, so you know sometimes those things snowball a little bit. I’d like that to be a trend over these next couple of ballgames.”

On Rayshard Ashby playing with the hamstring injury

“He did a nice job in practice, coming out and working and not pushing too hard. He’s a professional. He really is. He’s my rock in that defense. When he’s out there, everyone feels better. He’s a take-charge guy vocally as far as making the calls. He’s like a coach on the field that way. There’s a comfort zone with him out there. But just what I saw, he made some plays there early. Just having a tremendous season.”

On continuing the bowl streak and getting that taken care of with two games to go

“Yeah, it is [a relief]. That’s the one thing. What’s that now – 27 in a row? I know there’s more bowls than there ever has been, but still, that’s a big-time accomplishment for a group of guys, particularly this group – a lot of people writing them off after the Duke game all of the sudden. The thing that I’m proud of is the consistency that we’ve been able to do and play and perform over the years. If it was that easy, everyone in the country would do it. Alabama doesn’t have that many, Ohio State, none of those have done that. Now, we haven’t won a national championship. We want to go do that, but to have the consistency that we’ve played with over the years, that’s what I’m really proud of. That’s the one thing, when I look back at the end of my career, that I’ll be most proud of, that we were consistent. That there was a certain expectation that you’d hope to see how we were going to play and perform, and it’s good to see these guys now buying into that and living up to those expectations and understanding the culture and the tradition. That’s pretty cool.”