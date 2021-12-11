 HokieHaven - The latest with Virginia Tech commit Ramon Brown
The latest with Virginia Tech commit Ramon Brown

Ramon Brown
Ramon Brown (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
It was July when Midlothian (Va.) Manchester running back Ramon Brown announced his commitment to Virginia Tech but he has been less than certain about his commitment to the in-state program since Justin Fuente was relieved of his duties as head coach. Brent Pry was announced as Virginia Tech's next head coach about a week and a half ago and he has been working hard to secure their current commitments while trying to add more talent.

In that same time period, Brown has hosted coaches from South Carolina, West Virginia, and Maryland in addition to Pry and other Virginia Tech coaches for in home visits. After taking in those experiences and conversations, Brown is heading back to Blacksburg this weekend to get continue getting acquainted with the coaches he could be playing for next year.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

{{ article.author_name }}