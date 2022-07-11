The latest with 2024 Rivals250 ATH Quinton Martin
Three ACC and three Big Ten teams played host to Quinton Martin this spring and each of them left a great impression on him. The 2024 Rivals250 prospect out of Belle Vernon (Pa.) Belle Vernon Area broke down each visit with Rivals.com in the video below.
*****
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board
*****
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news