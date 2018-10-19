Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-19 09:45:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The impact: Yavuz Gultekin and Emanuel Miller to Virginia Tech

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

E2mbz2j4pfihiq12o4zz
HoyaReport.com

Virginia Tech added a pair of hoops commitments in the past couples days, in the form of a couple tall forwards. That's a welcome sight for Hokie fans bemoaning the team's lack of size.

Small forward Yavuz Gultekin and power forward Emanuel Miller stand 6-8 and 6-7, respectively, and perhaps more important? Each is a member of the Rivals150, signifying a level of prospect that has traditionally been more of a headliner of a class, rather than just another member.

The class

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}