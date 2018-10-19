Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Virginia Tech added a pair of hoops commitments in the past couples days, in the form of a couple tall forwards. That's a welcome sight for Hokie fans bemoaning the team's lack of size.

Small forward Yavuz Gultekin and power forward Emanuel Miller stand 6-8 and 6-7, respectively, and perhaps more important? Each is a member of the Rivals150, signifying a level of prospect that has traditionally been more of a headliner of a class, rather than just another member.