The impact: Tyreem Powell decommits from Virginia Tech
The Hokies' 2020 class is down to a meager nine commitments - all three-stars or below - after a decommitment last night.
Vineland (N.J.) three-star athlete Tyreem Powell flipped to his home-state Rutgers, opting to attempt to help new head coach Greg Schiano turn around the Scarlet Knights in his second stint in Piscataway.
What does it mean for Virginia Tech, though?
Join HokieHaven.com today and get a 25% membership discount and $75 in FREE Nike gear! Click here for details!
The class
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news