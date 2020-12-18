HokieHaven - The impact: Portal-palooza returns to Blacksburg

It's a reality of modern football that colleges are going to see roster churn each year. It's even more reasonable after an unprecedented set of circumstances in 2020. A year of no spent eligibility, and a one-time exemption for the ability to play immediately elsewhere combine to make it even more likely to see a hefty set of players in the portal - over 300 as of today.

In Blacksburg, however, seeing not only players, but major contributors opting to depart with plenty of eligibility remaining is a worrying trend nonetheless. With a few pos-season departures already announces, we take a look at the impact.