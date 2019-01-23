The impact: Kumah, Cunningham to depart Virginia Tech
Yesterday evening, Virginia Tech fans were rocked by the news of two departures from starting players: wideout Eric Kumah and tight end Chris Cunningham. Both announced their intentions to depart on Twitter.
Thank You Hokie Nation— ⚡️EK3⚡️ (@Eric_Kumah11) January 23, 2019
Respect My Decision
EK3 ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/ty07lrCXfi
