Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-23 09:10:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The impact: Kumah, Cunningham to depart Virginia Tech

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Yesterday evening, Virginia Tech fans were rocked by the news of two departures from starting players: wideout Eric Kumah and tight end Chris Cunningham. Both announced their intentions to depart on Twitter.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}