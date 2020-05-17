The impact: Jonathan Kabongo takes medical retirement
The injuries that kept him out of the 2019-20 season will see Virginia Tech guard Jonathan Kabongo's playing career end.
The Virginia Tech athletic department announced this week that the rising redshirt sophomore will complete his academic career at the institution, but after multiple injuries has seen it best to finish as an on-court contributor.
What impact will it have on the future of the team and program?
Scholarship numbers
With Kabongo's medical retirement, the roster headed into the 2020-21 season looks like this:
