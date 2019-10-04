A legacy prospect and one of very few options to give the Hokies a four-star commit in the 2020 class... is bound for Penn State.

The 6-1, 175-pounder out of Norfolk (Va.) Maury is a nephew of former Virginia Tech safety Kam Chancellor and teammate of future Hokie CJ Beasley. Justin Fuente's crew provided him one of his earliest offers. However, the lure of the Nittany Lions won out in the end.