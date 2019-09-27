Virginia Tech got bad news this afternoon when in-state power forward Henry Coleman opted for Duke Blue instead of Maroon and Orange.

That doesn't mean the end of the 2020 recruiting class, though. On the contrary, VT will almost certainly be filling the spot that could have gone to Coleman, if not one more (pending attrition from the current roster). With guards Joe Bamisile and Darius Maddox in the fold, VT is still looking for a big guy.

They know they won't get Coleman, but are other options available? In short: yes!