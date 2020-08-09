 HokieHaven - The impact: Hokies add Changa Hodge
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-09 09:30:20 -0500') }} football Edit

The impact: Hokies add Changa Hodge

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Has Virginia Tech answered the question of who will complement Tre Turner as an outside receiver in 2020?

Villanova graduate transfer Changa Hodge may just be that man. The 6-1, 200-pounder announced that Blacksburg would be the destination for his final college football campaign this weekend, and brings a big-play threat from the FCS ranks.

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

The player

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}