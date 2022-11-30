The first of what should be several (as is typical after a coaching change) Transfer Portal departures was announced yesterday.

Sophomore defensive back DJ Harvey will take his talents elsewhere, likely closer to his some ini Southern California. The 5-11, 190-pounder made contributions in his first two seasons, but a redshirt in year one and decreasing playing time in year two mean a natural "what could have been" feeling.

For now, though, we're more interested in what will be. What does his departure mean for the future of the Hokies?