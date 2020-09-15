HokieHaven - The impact: Devon Hunter suspended

With yesterday's news that safety Devon Hunter will begin the year indefinitely suspended from the VT football program, the Hokies' once-loaded defense may take another unexpected step back.

Given that Hunter's suspension follows an arrest (with a court date scheduled for November), it appears unlikely that he's available for the Hokies this Fall. If the allegations that led to his arrest - choking or strangling a female member of his household - prove to be founded, it's unlikely he ever wears Orange and Maroon again. Given that in his bail hearing, he seemed to admit that the action occurred and explain why he did it, that may ultimately prove to be the end of his tenure with the VT football program.

The most important outcome here is that both Hunter and his alleged victim get the resolution (and likely counseling help for both parties) needed to heal and move on from the event. That's true regardless of the outcome of any legal proceedings - and in some ways, may ultimately be unrelated to that outcome.

This is a football website, though, so we discuss the football matters here.