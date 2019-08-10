The Impact: DeJuan Ellis in the transfer portal
With redshirt freshman DeJuan Ellis's entry into the NCAA Transfer Portal, Virginia Tech's depth chart at slot receiver could be questionable.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news