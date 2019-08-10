News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-10 17:01:55 -0500') }} football Edit

The Impact: DeJuan Ellis in the transfer portal

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

With redshirt freshman DeJuan Ellis's entry into the NCAA Transfer Portal, Virginia Tech's depth chart at slot receiver could be questionable.

Akmu9bbpqpqhqsl6dau0
Virginia Tech Hokies are slated to lose wide receiver DeJuan Ellis t the NCAA Transfer Portal. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}