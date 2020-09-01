The impact: Blackshear eligibility granted
Virginia Tech finally received some good news on the transfer waiver front, with junior - and former Rutgers standout - Raheem Blackshear able to play the 2020 season.The 5-9, 192-pounder will be a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news