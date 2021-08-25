The impact: ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 scheduling agreement

College football fans always want to see top matchups, and yesterday's joint announcement made that more likely going forward for fans of three specific conferences. The catch? The ACC, Big Ten, and Pac-12 have decided not to contractually bind their scheduling agreement at this point, and don't intend to force member programs to cancel any existing contracts to make schedule room.

So what does that mean for the Hokies?

For the most part, the Orange and Maroon won't see the fruits of the scheduling agreement any time soon. Non-conference schedules are booked solid for years.