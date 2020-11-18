 HokieHaven - The HokiesHaven 3-2-1: Is it salvageable?
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-18 09:10:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The HokiesHaven 3-2-1: Is it salvageable?

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

We're midway through Justin Fuente's fifth year, and the fanbase is getting restless. Will this program turn the corner?

Three things I've observed, two questions raised, and a prediction about the state of the Virginia Tech program.

Not a premium subscriber? Join HokieHaven.com today and get a discounted membership and a $75 Nike gift card for Hokies gear! Click here for details.

Three observations

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}