HokieHaven - The HokiesHaven 3-2-1: Is it salvageable?

The HokiesHaven 3-2-1: Is it salvageable?
We're midway through Justin Fuente's fifth year, and the fanbase is getting restless. Will this program turn the corner?
Three things I've observed, two questions raised, and a prediction about the state of the Virginia Tech program.
Not a premium subscriber? Join HokieHaven.com today and get a discounted membership and a $75 Nike gift card for Hokies gear! Click here for details.
Three observations
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news