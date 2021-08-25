 HokieHaven - The Hokies pursuing many in updated Rivals150 hoops rankings
The Hokies pursuing many in updated Rivals150 hoops rankings

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The new Rivals150 is here, and there are a number of Hokie targets in the rankings.

Of course, the Virginia Tech coaching staff is also pursuing many players who aren't among the top 150 prospects in the nation as well, so this is not a comprehensive list of Hokie targets.

The Hokies are in very good shape with Clowney. He has a VT official visit set for the Sept. 11 weekend. He'll see Alabama, Florida, and Indiana (the other members of his final four) over the next few weeks before making his commitment.

{{ article.author_name }}