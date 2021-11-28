The Hokies are bowling. Where will they go?

With last night's rivalry win against UVa, Virginia Tech is bowl-eligible - and after skipping the postseason last year, certain to accept an invitation (albeit perhaps without some top NFL Draft prospects participating).

The extra 15 practices may not matter so much - unless a head coach is hired soon, they'll come under an interim coaching staff - although they'll give a relatively young team a chance to get ready for 2022 and beyond. But rewarding a group that has had one of the toughest paths through the Hokies' football program, with coaching uncertainty and a global pandemic, is also important.

So where will the Hokies go?