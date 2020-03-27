Since every feature needs a catchy name, it's the Sweet Sixteen - and that means 16 top targets.

Virginia Tech, after a very small 2020 class, should have plenty of room for the 2021 group. With three commitments already in the fold, we look at some of the top targets to fill the remaining slots.

This section won't regularly feature in these posts, but to set the stage for the first edition, it's important to recognize what the Hokies have already accomplished on the recruiting trail to evaluate further needs.

Quarterback Dematrius Davis, athlete/slot/DB Nykelius Johnson, and safety/athlete Jalen Hoyle are already pledged to become Hokies.

Davis likely fills any need at the quarterback position (though the staff has previously targeted new QB targets, they seem to have wised up to the fact that it's unnecessary with Davis in the fold, and he hasn't wavered in his commitment). Johnson could play a number of different roles on the field. He's also a player that the staff will closely monitor this Summer and Fall to make sure he's progressing as expected. Hoyle has continued to show interest in home-state Rutgers, and the Scarlet Knights could be a serious threat with Greg Schiano back on the headset. VT has to recruit as though he's an extremely soft commit.

With that in mind, VT has needs basically everywhere other than quarterback. The pieces that are most-needed include defensive line (in a big way), linebacker, and offensive line.