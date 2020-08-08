HokieHaven - The HokieHaven Sweet Sixteen

There was a ton of movement on the board this month, with several commitments to the Hokies (and many to other programs, as well). Where does that leave the top of the board?

As always, keep in mind that there's an inherent subjectivity to the rankings, which blend talent, need, and likelihood of a commitment down the road. At this stage in the recruiting cycle, there are more spots in a Sweet Sixteen than there are remaining in the VT recruiting class, so the staff may ultimately be turning some players away in the end.