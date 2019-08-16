Subscribers on our premium message board, The Gobbler had questions, HokieHaven.com editor Tim Sullivan has answers. If you're not a HokieHaven.com subscriber yet, you can join with one of our best deals: 25% off a year's subscription, and a $75 gift card to the Adidas online shop. Click here and use code "adidas" to take advantage!

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

BigHokieFan: Where does Cole Beck fit into our scheme? Return game, jet sweeps, etc. Is there packages for him for his sheer speed? Lots of folks talking about King. Does he pass Holston rather quickly for more reps than anticipated. Lastly, why not Coleman Fox? All he has done is get tough yardage. Seems every situation he was put in he excelled with game reps. What’s the deal? He's currently injured (a collarbone injury), so the path to the field for Beck will take a little bit longer. However, when he's healthy, the coaches are excited about what he can provide speed-wise. A player with his ability is most obvious as an option in the return game - though again, he hasn't had a chance to work there as much as you'd like, given the injury - and that's probably where you'll see him first. Pure speed is the greatest asset there, and a guy whose size isn't quite up to "every-down back" takes fewer bigtime hits in that phase of the game. The packages that Terius Wheatley ran on the offense last year - motioning into and out of the backfield, and largely getting the ball into his hands on jet sweeps and swing passes - would be a good way to involve Beck. In fact, he and Wheatley are pretty similar stylistically, though Beck is quite a bit faster, and Wheatley arrived more physically ready to contribute immediately. In the long run, Beck has the frame to get up to a size where he can be an every-down guy, though his track career may see him want to avoid that bulk, and remain more of a special-package type of player. As for Keshawn King, I've been very high on him since his commitment to the Hokies last Summer, and remain so. The expectation has always been that he'd be a first-year contributor, and the coaching staff is saying all the right things as to that coming to fruition. I don't think the distinction between who gets more reps needs to be a King-v-Jalen Holston battle. There's plenty of the ball for both to get plenty of it, and whoever is more productive probably emerges. Still, Holston brings a lot in pass protection that King can't replicate (at least not yet - he's willing, just not polished as a protector), so there will be a role for him no matter what. As for Coleman Fox, he opted to leave the program with a year of eligibility remaining, so the question of why he didn't ultimately play more is unfortunately moot. The staff gave him reps at slot receiver late last season to get him onto the field, but he never built the bulk to be an every-down guy at tailback. In addition, most of his production game deep into garbage time, so while the stats are impressive (5.72 yards/carry in 2017), they don't tel enough of the story.

cmmcclu: Do we land any 4 star football recruits in 2020? Any chance any of the 3 star commits move to 4? The answer to the first half of the question is, to me, mostly dependent on how things go on the field. There are a number of four-star prospects whose interest in the Hokies has persisted as they make cuts to the list, but none of them have wanted to take that big step to be the first one to actually pull the trigger. There's no denying VT is not the hot program in the region right now on the heels of a 6-7 season. If VT makes it to mid-season with a 6-0 or even 5-1 record, though, the narrative will start to change. It will once again be looked at as a program that can compete for ACC titles, and be big on the national stage. That's what top recruits want, and when they see the chance to do it in Blacksburg, it becomes a much greater option. The only four-star who seems like a serious option to join up before seeing some of the product on the field is wideout Keandre Lambert, though I wouldn't guarantee he picks VT that early, either. He's just the primary one who could. As for the second part, it will depend upon players showing more to their game this season. That's always a possibility, but the proof needs to be on the field. Having evaluated almost every player's junior film already (Stephen Sings coming soon!), I don't think anyone is currently mis-ranked as a three-star when he should be four. Who have I seen the potential in to move up? There are two options that jump off the page to me: running back Jalen Hampton has been productive and impressive, and keeping up that level of production is certain to turn more heads. Top-end speed isn't going to suddenly become a part of his game, but even showing hints of another gear (now that he's able to focus on football, rather than recruiting) could be a major boost. I also really like athlete Tyreem Powell, whose potential as an outside linebacker is vast. He was originally a WR/S prospect, but the size that he has and the athleticism as a linebacker (assuming he plays more there than safety for his high school team this year) could see him make a move.

es79hokie: Of the 2020 BB prospects we are pursuing, and given the very limited scholarships, what is the coaching staff's ranking / wish list? You're definitely right that the numbers are limited. Barring attrition (though I do expect to see a bit, as is natural across college basketball on a yearly basis, and particularly at a program where there's been a coaching change), all 2020 scholarships are spoken for going into the season. Current commit Joe Bamisile is No. 13 of 13 available in that season. However, I project that one or two more will open, with the staff's concentration primarily on power forwards or centers, with an outside shot that a second wing player joins Bamisile. In-state PF Henry Coleman is the top priority any way you slice it. Although VT doesn't have a long history of beating Duke for prospects the Devils want, he says all the right things and has built bonds with the Hokies across multiple coaching staffs. Landing a top-50 guy would be a massive PR win, as well. Though just 6-7, he might be more of a center prospect for this team (without a true seven-footer in the plans). Other power forward/wing combos of note include Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga's Myles Stute, Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman four-star P.J. Hall, and Charlotte three-star Jaden Seymour. The board is always a little flexible, but that's the top of it at this point.

LakeErieHokie: With Patterson’s size could they use him as a short yardage rb? Quincy Patterson was a highly productive runner (and little-used but effective passer) in high school, and there's certainly the opportunity to use him in that fashion at this level - he ran nine times and passes just five as a true freshman last year. However, I wouldn't anticipate using him as a traditional running back as much as a wildcat-style quarterback: put the ball into his hands immediately, and let him plow forward. Given that he's an actual quarterback and not just a gadget player, the threat of the pass would also be there. The Tebow package from those early Florida days is a good comparison. All that said, putting him in there and just letting him run the offense (possibly with an emphasis on the QB run, of course) is probably a better fit for developing him, as well as making sure the opponent respects the width of the field.



rawest00: Offensive line has been problem for many years, much from the lack of depth. After reading Wiles comments it appears we finally have the depth to push last year’s starters and improve what has been a weakness. I agree that there have been major disappointments up front (particularly last year, where a multi-year starter got benched, and the staff couldn't find the right pieces to work on the interior). To a certain extent, I think there's a bit of addition-by-subtraction possible. The staff seemed to feel obligated to give playing time to a few guys who had upperclassman status - and more experience - even as their performances didn't warrant playing ahead of the guys behind them. That's not to say they didn't have anything to contribute, but being able to move past underperforming guys without the appearance of benching them can probably get higher-upside players on the field. Offensive line is one of the positions that the staff has done the best job recruiting, but the depth still needs a bit of time. Most of the talented younger players are still just redshirt or true freshmen, with a couple exceptions. Hopefully the sophomore class and above can stay healthy and productive, giving that younger cohort the chance to redshirt (or work in slowly, for those who have already taken that redshirt year), even if they get action in a couple games under the new redshirt rules. Getting mostly Vance Vice's own recruits - or guys whose VT careers include mostly coaching from him, rather than a previous staff - is an enticing and exciting prospect for this season.