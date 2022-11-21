Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.
A trip to the Atlantic didn't quite end up the way the Hokies wanted, but VT was one shot away from winning the Charleston Classic.
Three observations, two questions raised, and one prediction after a 2-1 mark in South Carolina.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
Three observations
Sometimes, the other guys have a great game.
The title game was nothing if not a disappointment: Charleston shot 8/23 from three, including a 3/4 mark for a guy who entered the game 4/15 on the year, and who hadn't hit a three for several games running. Meanwhile, Tech had a season-worst 6/27 from beyond the arc, against a team that had been notably bad defending out there.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.