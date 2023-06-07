Members on our premium message board, The Gobbler, had questions. I have answers. If you're not a subscriber, join today to participate n our growing community!

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

nosmada: What is the best record you think is realistic this Fall? Worst???? Getting the big one out of the way early, I see. I wouldn't have guessed 3-8 was on the table last Fall, so the fact that it shouldn't have been that bad doesn't trump the fact that it was, and it also emphasizes how high the variance can be on a team's season. A 6-5-quality team last year... did not end up with a 6-5 record. So that said, the bright side is that I don't see a team on the schedule the Hokies can't beat (on the flipside, there's not a specific team on there that I would say it's impossible for them to lose to). So taken to the logical extreme, 12-0 is on the table, but so is 0-12. But you said realistic, so I see ways that this team could get to eight wins (though capping out at seven feels a safer bet). I also see ways they could struggle similarly to last year's squad: poor offensive design handicapping the output there, defense getting fatigued, and game-management decisions that make absolutely no sense costing the team wins. A realistic floor is 2-10. As for an actual prediction - one of which I'll admit you did not ask for, but it follows logically from here - I think 5-7 or 6-6 is a good starting point, but it feels more likely to be revised slightly upward rather than downward after a game or two, when we have a chance to assess OL and quarterback play (which I'm assuming will be minimally improved form last year, but more likely takes bigger strides than that).

Shadyhill: Virginia Tech lost the best WR and RB from last years team. How will this years team produce enough offense to win games ? The answer is not the same for those two guys, so I'll take them separately - even if the ultimate answer for both turns out to be the same. Simply put, Kaleb Smith was not a good enough receiver to serve as the No. 1 option for a team that wanted to be serious about putting up offense. He'd have been an outstanding No. 3 or even No. 2 option, and it's not his fault that the roster was in the situation it was (so you can't blame him for not being a No. 1), but that's the reality of the situation. Replacing a guy who probably wasn't up for the expectations of the position anyway is not a huge deal. Keshawn King is a different story. He seemed to have the pieces in place - aside from, like many other Hokie RBs over the past couple years, staying healthy - but decided that he wanted a fresh start elsewhere, and to be more than one member of a big rotation (he had 74 carries, third on the team, while No. 5 on the carries list, Malachi Thomas, had 37 despite missing the majority of the season). He's a loss. The answer for both questions is largely transfers. Ali Jennings (ODU) is almost certainly an upgrade on Smith - and a big one - while even Da'Quan Felton (Norfolk State) and Jaylin Lane (Middle Tennessee, albeit a very different type of receiver) might be as No. 2 and No. 3 types, as well. It would be an absolute shocker if the Hokies missed even a single beat replacing Smith. Meanwhile, King's exit was in part because of the arrival of North Carolina A&T transfer Bhayshul Tuten, and while he seems less of a sure-thing upgrade as a transfer from a lower division, VT also gets Thomas back from injury to return to the healthy stable of backs. Even if it's tough to replace King's skillset, improvement on the offensive line could make life easier for the backs anyway. In the end, the Hokies made out positively in the Transfer Portal at these two positions.

DennisBane: I am beginning to get a little less enthused about college football with the appearance of free agency (portal). I felt like this with baseball years ago (70's era Reds fan) when the long time players left and there was always someone new at a position that had been occupied by a fan favorite (I just could not get as excited because the landscape was always changing). My question is, does there seem to be a feeling across college football that fans are losing interest due to the current state of change? I don't think there's a universal feeling about anything in the college football world, simply because there are so many stakeholders with different priorities. An Alabama fan is going to feel differently from an Auburn fan, to say nothing of how the feelings may compare to those of, like, a Toledo fan. I don't want to paint with a broad brush. That said, there's certainly something to be said for the legitimacy of your feeling there: A discomfort in the way college football has gone from a certain type of special, with a 4-5 year window for a fairly static roster group, the ephemeral nature of a college career, the idea that the guys you saw make cameos as freshmen will do big things as upperclassmen in a couple years. It is sad to see some of that go away with the modern era. My personal take is that whatever we've lost there (and we have lost something), it's made up for by the fact that the underpaid - previously unpaid - players are getting closer to what they deserve. Administrators' opinions about why the Transfer Portal or NIL money is a bad thing should always have been (and still be) discarded, because their motivations were obvious: one dollar more for play means one dollar less for administrator. I think a decades-long PR campaign from the front-office types of college athletics has to be considered. College football will never again be what it was in... oh, the 70s through mid-2000s? And we've lost part of what made it feel different. But there are benefits too, and how those balance against each other is always in the eye of the beholder. I know I'm not ready to give up on the sport.

LakeErieHokie: Do you think the change in kick off and punt rules will trickle down to the NCAA. What do you see happening to the return specialist position? They've mostly trickled up from college to the NFL: fair catches being placed at the touchback mark, the very changes to where that mark is (from the 20-yard line to the 25), where the ball is kicked from (between 40 and 35) all arrived in the NFL after starting in college. The future is now, baby! As for the return specialist position, it's been devalued consistently over the years for some of those very reasons. It's also happened because some coaches are afraid to put their best athletes there, thinking that the chance for one lightning-in-a-bottle moment is not worth losing a player to injury when he's an every-down guy on offense or defense. Coaches are nothing if not incredibly risk-averse. I think unlike in the NFL - where it's basically gone - it will always have a role in college, simply because of the talent disparities in the game. Everybody playing in the NFL is one of the best 1500 players in the world. The differences between the best player on the field and the worst player on the field are smaller than it seems, even if it's tough to realize in the moment. Meanwhile, there are 1200 scholarship players in the ACC alone, and given that special teams often make healthy use of walk-ons, the difference between the worst player on a coverage unit in a game and, say, a Greg Stroman-type is probably greater than the difference between the best return guy and worst cover guy in the NFL. The League has tried to minimize returns, and through a combination of talent trickling upward and rule changes, that may happen. But it will take much more significant rule adjustments to take it out of the college game.

Nosmada: Hoops: do you think the guys VT added will be enough to outdo the ones they lost? Is it enough to go back to the tournament? You touch on an important point with the second question here: as painful as it will be to lose Grant Basile and Justyn Mutts... they weren't good enough to drag the team to the NCAA Tournament (or to get serious NBA Draft looks, by all accounts), so replacing them may be difficult, but it's not impossible. Losing Darius Maddox or Darren Buchanan may hurt down the road, but given that they played sparingly (and none down the stretch) and not at all, respectively, the losses won't be felt in a big way for the 2023-24 season. So those are the losses. Who are the additions? Center Patrick Wessler (injury redshirt) and Rodney Rice (rarely healthy, though played too much to redshirt) will feel like additions because the Hokies didn't get much out of their true freshman seasons. Freshmen Brandon Rechsteiner and Jaydon Young are new talent, and we shall see how much they play. But none of those guys is going to be primarily responsible for replacing the outgoing talent. That task will fall on incoming transfers Robbie Beran, Mekhi Long, and Tyler Nickel. Beran and Nickel are shooting upgrades over basically any non-Cattoor on the team, while Long can be a reasonable facsimile for some of the big-man stuff Mutts and Basile provided, while being more of a true stretch-four than Mutts was (36.4% from three compared to 32.5% for Mutts, on nearly twice as many shots). It all comes down to whether the Hokies have the defensive bite to overcome the losses of Mutts, who was an outstanding defender, and Basile, who was underrated in that regard. The Lynn Kidd/Mylyjeal Poteat rotation will have to step up on that end of the court - where they were fine last year - to give VT a chance to return to the Big Dance. And of course, if Hunter Cattoor hadn't missed 4.5 games in the middle of last season (during which the team went winless and lost its groove), getting "back" to the NCAA Tournament might not even be the question anyway. I don't think they'll be quite as good as last year's team - at least not to start the year - but the results may be better anyway, and how much better is the question.

Richouse: My question is how much NIL money is projected to go to new commitments? Which Hokies get the most NIL money? The structure of NIL collectives - at least in the NCAA's vision, it often plays out differently in practice - is that schools are not directly involved in the process of getting NIL money to players, and certainly they may not be used as recruiting enticements. The latter is one of the rules that actually makes sense in a macro way, though at the end of the day it's just trying unconvincingly to cover up an actual state of affairs that you might as well stop pretending isn't there. Anyway, NIL deals through firms like Triumph (the primary collective that serves Virginia Tech student-athletes) are dependent upon a few factors. Some of those are by NCAA rule: the players have to be paid for something, they aren't supposed to just get a salary. Others are just the reality of the market: the starting quarterback is making more than the relief pitcher. At the end of the day, the outgoing payments come down to how much those collectives are supported, whether that's through arranging third-party deals for players to become spokespeople for local businesses (a la the offensive line's deal with a barbecue joint), or donations to Triumph's general fund to raise the stakes of the overall pot of money available to distribute to players.

rawest00: The potential for further conference realignment appears to be realistic. While the ACC is locked into a contract with ESPN for a significant number of years, do Clemson, Fla. St. and Miami have enough pull to result in a change? And if so, what impact is likely for VT, UVA, and the NC schools? I don't think anything is set in stone with a college football conference nowadays (aside from the fact that the Big Ten and SEC will be the top-dog groups, and the other three Power-5 conferences are angling to be alive at the end of the day), and nothing an ESPN contract can enforce has any say in the matter. If the ACC is going to dissolve, the money will be there to get out of the ESPN contract and allow that dissolution to happen. Maybe it's Clemson or Miami helping pull the strings, maybe it's UNC and Virginia Tech. We're talking more like an accumulation of possible departures with a straw breaking the camel's back rather than one school shockingly leaving and changing the landscape. As for where that leaves Virginia Tech... who knows. Does the ACC have the juice to be one of the surviving leagues? Under previous leadership, it absolutely did not (and some of the downstream effects of the Swofford era are haunting the ACC and its schools to this day). The Jim Phillips tenure seems to be a bit stronger... but the proof is in the pudding when the realignment dust settles.

I think there's a path for the ACC being raided but still surviving as a Power-5 conference by picking off some of the more reasonable Big 12 programs (West Virginia, UCF, Cincinnati make sense geographically and with some rivals). If the ACC does indeed go kaput, you can bet Virginia Tech pushes hard for the SEC, though that league may be more concerned with a big TV market - one of which does not come with the Hokies - than football history. The Carolina schools have openly courted the Big Ten, and (less NC State) seem like pretty good fits there. Same with UVa. It would be weird to see the Hokies split up from some of their current rivals if that were to happen, but... well, think about what life was like before leaving the old Big East, too.

BigHokieFan: How do we get back to 10 Win season without winning recruiting battles? I’m very optimistic that we turn the corner sooner than later. Glad to be back!!! Those two go hand-in-hand. Winning games helps in recruiting, and winning in recruiting helps build a stronger team that ultimately has a better chance to win games. So how does it happen, then? Essentially, to change the trajectory of your program, you have to overachieve on one end or the other. The Hokies have done a much better job under the current staff with having a recruiting plan and executing it than they did under the previous group (which was often scattershot in its approach, and prone to making some terrible decisions like wasting time in Texas with little to show for it, when spending the same number of hours on the ground in the state could have netted some four-stars). There's still room for improvement - there always is unless you're landing the No. 1 recruiting class in the country - but they're back on the right track there, and the 2023 class will go a long way toward getting the talent back where it should be. As far as on the field, improvement at quarterback, wide receiver, and offensive line is crucial - and easier said than done. However, with a second year of Grant Wells (or a challenger usurping his spot on the depth chart) seems all-but guaranteed to be better, while the receiving corps - as mentioned above - should see a massive, massive upgrade, which also helps Wells. There's reason for trepidation on OL with a couple multi-year starters out the door, but the results were bad enough that it'll be realistic to expect improvement anyway. Is this a 10-win roster? Probably not, but it can lay the groundwork for 10 wins in the not-so-distant future. That brings me to one last factor that is woven through both of the above paragraphs: if a team's results on the recruiting trail or the field are artificially deflated for any reason, bouncing back can happen much quicker because getting rid of that artificial deflation can be a quicker fix than overhauling the program. We've seen it on the recruiting side, and the trajectory is good. On the field, last year's team played fewer games than expected (not that a win over UVa would have made the big-picture record look much better), and lost some close battles that it really had no business losing. Clean up some of the game-management mistakes that were partially the result of growing pains for a first-time head coach, and suddenly you can see a path to a couple more wins. Avoiding those mistakes is not a guarantee this year, but you could safely say they're more likely than not to be cleared up.