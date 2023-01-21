Hokie Haven subscribers had questions, Publisher Tim Sullivan has answers. If you're not a member join today - and if you are, get active on The Gobbler! There's no better place to get into the Hokies conversation!

Rusty94: I can’t believe we haven’t hit an OL in the portal. The 2022 OL was the worst in 30+years. Any thoughts on this? Any targets? cmmcclu: Do we take any OL from Portal? OL is a tough position to recruit out of the Portal. Most players who are good enough to move up and contribute at a Power-5 level are looking for a program with a recent track record of success up front, and VT doesn't have that. Most players looking to drop down to find playing time aren't good enough to bother recruiting for a program like VT, which is in search of upgrades. Most players who are somewhere in the happy middle are content to stay at their current program, or only enter the Portal with a specific destination (or a couple options) in mind. There's not a chance to reach out and win a true recruitment for those guys. The Hokies will almost certainly be more-able to recruit players at the position out of the Portal in future years, when Joe Rudolph is a little more established and the Hokies' line has some on-field success. For now, though, there's a really tight needle to thread, and VT hasn't hit it. Every time a realistic option seems to come up (DC native and Stanford engineering grad Walter Rouse, for example), he's off the board immediately (Nebraska, in Rouse's case).

nosmada: Gun to your head does the hoops team make the tournament? At this stage, it would take a minor miracle. The Hokies are going to be favored in nine of the remaining 13 games (as things stand today), and an underdog in four of them, starting with tonight's trip to Clemson. Simply accomplishing the results of what Vegas expectations say would mean a 20-11 (10-10 ACC) record. That may be good enough in a typical situation, but the ACC has really struggled in recent years, and is considered one of the weaker conferences among the traditional power groups. Add in that the Hokies' athletic department uses "avoid NCAA Tournament at all costs" as its guiding principle in putting together non-conference schedules, and the boost outside the league isn't there - in fact, works in the opposite direction. That would almost certainly require a run to the ACC Championship Game - or even, as we learned last year, winning the whole thing. The 2021-22 Hokies would have been out (by some wide margins) without the auto-bid. So: the Hokies need to take care of business in all nine games in which they'll be favored, and spring at least one upset, maybe two, if they're to head to Greensboro with a shot to play their way into the tournament. The simple idea of winning as a favorite once - when the Hokies have failed to do that in five straight games - much less doing it nine times in a row is daunting. Even though the team will play better with Hunter Cattoor available, there's zero margin for error except in the case of an incredible season-ending run (11-2 or 12-1 to enter the postseason, for example).

cmmcclu: Who will be the first 2024 commitment? I don't think we're too far off here: with junior days the next two weekends (well, this "weekend"'s takes place primarily on Monday), the Hokies will be bringing a number of top targets to campus before the end of January. It's totally possible that a handful of players walk out of town having made their pledges. So with that in mind, the next two weekends are crucially important for Florida QB Davi Belfort. Even if he loves VT this weekend, he'll almost certainly visit Texas A&M next week before making a pledge anywhere. Local offensive lineman Kendal Howard, who was offered just last week, has always been super-high on the Orange and Maroon. Trinity Episcopal School defensive back Zahir Rainer could be part of a major wave to head from that Richmond-area powerhouse to Blacksburg. There are plenty of options - and if one hops on board first, it could be the start of a major run to begin the class for this coaching staff.

cmmcclu: Starting OL for Hokies game 1? Drones or Wells starting QB game 1? I'll take the second one first: I don't see a way Grant Wells isn't the Hokies' quarterback (barring injury or a major regression in his game) to start the season. He has a year of experience in the system, and while fans aren't high on his performance, that's overly harsh to a kid who was dealing with one of the worst receiving groups to play at Virginia Tech, and who didn't have a lot of help from the run game. He'll have to clean up his interception issues, but for a kid who felt - correctly - that he had to force plays if the VT offense was going to make anything happen, it's fair to assume a rough transition won't recur. If the offensive structure is made a little more cohesive (a total lack of wide receiver screens for a personnel group set up to run them constantly was absolutely inexcusable), that will benefit both quarterbacks equally, and Wells has a head start. Drones may very well have the talent to pass him by the end of the year, though. As for offensive line, there are several players with some sort of starting experience, and I would expect Kaden and Braelin Moore to both be in the group. Parker Clements and redshirt freshman Xavier Chaplin are likely your starting tackles. The fifth starter comes down to whether Jack Hollifield (who would probably play center, flanked by the Moore), Bob Shick (who would be a guard, with Braelin Moore sliding inside), or someone else proves to be the fifth starter. There's always room for a surprise, particularly on the offensive line, where development is even less linear than it is at other position groups. But based on what we've seen in the past couple years and what we can expect from typical development trajectories, that seems the safest bet to begin.

BigHokieFan: Not too early breakout (23 high school recruit) for the spring? Who’s going to raise eyebrows amongst the early enrollees? I'll be most interested to watch the development of a couple receivers. Ayden Greene was one of the final few commitments in the class, and is a game-ready player who has already been highly productive in high school. He may not be an absolute physical specimen, but in terms of early contributions, he should be able to step onto the field and start four years of incredible productivity. On the other end of the spectrum, local WR Marcell Baylor does seem like a physical specimen... though some of the excitement is diminished by the fact that VT listed him under 6-0, rather than his high school team's reported 6-2. Either way, he's raw-but-skilled, and that sort of player can provide excitement in Spring, even if it takes a while to manifest on the field itself. As for eyebrow-raisers that are going to be ones to watch for the more-distant future, it's the quarterbacks. Dylan Wittke looks like the type of game-manager with the potential to be more that VT hasn't seen since... Joshua Jackson, probably? Meanwhile, Pop Watson has incredible physical talent, and is going to be exciting to follow as he adapts to playing against college-caliber athletes.

DennisBane: It appears that the portal is now a bigger part of the recruiting process. VT has traditionally not won many battles for elite talent, and likely will not in the future until the 10+ wins per season begin to materialize again (yes, I am being optimistic that will happen again). What do you see as a realistic goal (in terms of years) to get to that level, and at that level, do you anticipate the amount of portal interest will decrease (with the exception of roster needs due to injury, departure (NFL), and our own players hitting the portal? The Transfer Portal is simply going to be part of the recruiting process in future years, as it was for VT this season (and I would contend that they landed some elite talents, albeit sort of low-hanging fruit in a few guys who wanted to stay in-state, and an up-transfer who could be boom-or-bust). The Hokies' success in the Portal will largely track with their success on the high school stage. The hope would be that a well-functioning program won't need as many instant-impact guys to account for recruiting gaps a few years in the past or attrition that has happened since. As for when VT will be a potential 10-win program again, I think it's closer than it seems. Two offseasons of paring down bad fits for the coaching staff (not always in terms of on-field characteristics) should see improvement without much need for talent to come in and make an impact... while the Hokies also seem to have picked up talent upgrades for most of the attrition anyway. Add in that this was an incredibly unlucky team (sometimes through its own doing) last year, with losses to Old Dominion, Miami, and NC State that would have been losses 90% of the time with game management even approaching competency. West Virginia and Pitt ended as blowouts, but were close until the team gave up late. Assuming Brent Pry will learn from his mistakes (those against Old Dominion, especially, were obvious to the point that anyone who had ever watched a college football game, much less coached in one, had no excuse for making them), you are suddenly looking at a team that could easily have been 6-5 rather than 3-8. If you get into the emotional weight that probably played a role in some of the other losses, and take a look at the improvement across the roster, this year should be the springboard that takes us back to the land to 10-win seasons in 2024 and beyond.

rawest00: There is always talk about further conference realignment. While changes within the ACC are likely, your thoughts on how this would play out for VT? Clemson, Fla. St. and Miami are always the names that 1st come to mind when leaving. I think if there's another big round of conference realignment, the ACC will be the league to disappear, turning the Power-5 into a Power-4. Some of the basketball-first - or just generally bad-at-sports, like Boston College - programs probably gravitate back toward their historical compatriots in the Big Big East. Some of the high-academic squads will want to pursue the on- and off-field benefits of being in the Big Ten. And the best football programs will likely have the opportunity to play in the ACC. Virginia Tech will obviously want to be in that last group - though Big Ten entry is also desirable, it's an awkward non-football fit - and it may very well come down to when the next wave of expansion happens. With the state of the VT football program today, the Hokies would have to hope to be picked up as one of the last couple schools on the basis of potential. If Brent Pry gets it back toward realizing some of that potential, VT may well be able to name its destination.

nosmada: What does the basketball team have to do for a dang free throw? Opponents not getting called for many fouls Some of this is down to the nature of games that Virginia Tech plays: the Hokies blew out most non-conference opponents (so those teams didn't bother to foul late in games to try to mount a comeback), while VT has been trailing late in competitive games in all seven losses (meaning they were committing late fouls to extend the game). That's meant even just looking at the final exchanges of most of the year, VT hasn't had a chance to artificially build up a free-throw margin. Then look at how the team plays from an offensive-design standpoint: they shoot a lot of threes, and at a high level, and don't shoot a ton of layups and dunks. The layups and dunks they do take are typically assisted, meaning there's not a lot of one-on-one defending for opponents to foul. I definitely understand the frustration of the officials' whistles not going in the Hokies' favor. But their job is not to end every game with an equal number of free throws for each team, it's to call only the fouls that actually are committed.

cmmcclu: Will baseball team host a regional again this year? Last year's team finished as the No. 4 overall seed, and while the Hokies' preseason ranking is the highest its ever been in program history, it ain't that high. That said... if Virginia Tech can live up to its billing as the 14th-best team in all the land (and there's no reason to expect anything less - or the ranking wouldn't be what it is) a regional-hosting seed is obviously there for the taking.