 HokieHaven - The Hokie Haven 3-2-1: North Carolina
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-07 07:56:11 -0500') }} football Edit

The Hokie Haven 3-2-1: North Carolina

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The 2021 season is upon us, and with the the return of our 3-2-1 feature. Three things we learned, two questions raised, and one prediction after the Hokies' 17-10 victory over the Tar Heels.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Three things we learned

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}