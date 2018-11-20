The Hokie 3-2-1: Miami
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Three observations, two questions raised, and one prediction from the Hokies' 38-14 loss to Miami.
Three observations
1. Jarrod Hewitt was greatly missed... but one guy isn't enough. After being limited against Georgia Tech and out completely for the past two contests, Hewitt's return to the lineup was a welcome sight. He simply provides something that other defensive linemen can't.
Hewitt bursts into the backfield in a way that only Ricky Walker can (but Walker is tasked with being a little more responsible in holding up at the point of attack, because nobody else outside of Hewitt can either penetrate or hold up there), and he showed it on the first few snaps of the game. While he's a little undersized - and doesn't have the frame to build up, most likely - he affects the game in ways that don't require sheer mass.
That's not to say VT would've won any of the previous three games with him in the lineup (they lost against Miami with him on the field, after all), but certainly he would have allowed Bud Foster to play the sort of defensive game he prefers to play. While one player isn't the difference between the Lunch Pail Defenses of the past and... this... it's clear the inability to play the style he wants because of personnel is hampering the D.
2. Dax Hollifield is the real deal. Hollifield eased his way onto the field early, and with the injury to Dylan Rivers, has picked up even more playing time. As recently as a couple weeks ago, his performances had a vibe of "he'll be good down the road, but..."
That's no longer the case, with Hollifield looking like he's already arrived. That's particularly impressive for a kid who didn't enroll early, and has only been a Hokie full-time since fall camp. Think how good he'll be with a full offseason in Blacksburg.
The transition - and the quick pace at which it happened - comes as no surprise given his standing as a recruit. But given that Virginia Tech is going to need him, it's a big deal. It'll be interesting to see how VT manages his playing time when Rivers is back (we've already seen one linebacker, Rico Kearney, leave apparently because Hollifield and others had him lacking confidence in future playing time).
3. The offense struggles with bad reads in the passing game. This one has been apparent in previous games, but never have the mistakes been so obvious and so damaging at the same time.
There were a few blitheringly-open receivers for first down yardage in this one, and on early reads in the pass progression on a couple occasions. However, we saw quarterback Ryan Willis try to force the ball downfield, or go to his checkdown to a running back way too early, or otherwise not see his man. The most damning instance was a forced pass to Tre Turner on a skinny post when he had two 10-yard hooks wide open - literally uncovered by the Canes' defense - who would have converted to keep the drive alive on third down.
That's not all Willis's fault. Indeed, there are a few factors at play here: he's simply too new to the offense to be comfortable with all the reads, he's developed a level of trust in some of his receivers with others not earning that level, and his protection is often so poor that he's going to go for the big play ASAP instead of taking a sack, even if that big play isn't the right option. All of this boils down to experience, some of it involves his ability.
Two questions raised
1. What's behind a strong start and then late fades? There hasn't been a consistent theme to why Virginia Tech is able to start games well, then fall off. There's not an innovative offensive script each week that sees VT trick the opponents. Indeed, the big plays in the first half were some of the most common ones Virginia Tech runs this season.
Brad Cornelsen doesn't go back to the same things often (aside from the bread-and-butter in the run game, the deep comebacks and posts in the pass game, and the bubble screens to open up the space to make the other stuff happen). It's not like opponents catch on to the newest trick of the week and shut it down. They just seem unprepared early for the things they know are coming. Some of that is simple inconsistency in the run game and at the quarterback position, which gets VT behind the eight-ball and changes the way they have to play.
The problems on defense are a little more obvious: there simply isn't the depth to rotate through a number of players, and the guys who are out there seemingly every down get tired. When the defensive line gets tired, the pressure on the quarterback dries up, and then he has time to pick on a secondary that's not up to program standards (whether on the first snap of the game or the last). It needs the help, and stops getting it due to fatigue.
I'd like to see the coaching staff figure out ways to have a strong second and third quarter - even if it comes at the expense of the first - because that would breathe a second wind into this team.
2. Would VT be better off focusing on next season rather than a laser-focus on the next game? Here's the interesting question. Virginia Tech has to win against Virginia, and beat Marshall the following week in order to earn bowl eligibility. There are things on the line like a quarter-century-long bowl streak, and a win streak against the Hokies' biggest rival that's only a decade shorter.
With a depleted depth chart due to injuries and departures (with more already taking place this week), and the goals... slightly less lofty than "compete for a national championship" still on the table for 2018, would VT be wiser to worry about what is best for the 2019 squad, rather than what is best for this team over the next two games?
In college football, you always have a big group of seniors who can't live for next year, so it's something that you don't expect to see often, and don't expect from this team. It's still something to think about as it relates to the long-term trajectory of the program under this coaching staff.
One prediction
Virginia Tech knocks off Virginia... but can't earn bowl eligibility against Marshall. As mentioned above, there's a bowl streak on the line over the next two weeks, while UVa has already clinched eligibility with a 7-4 record to date. VT can't prevent Virginia from bowling, but can sure as heck make sure it's not the Hoos preventing them from postseason excitement.
There's also a winning streak in the rivalry that has its learner's permit, and would be days away from being old enough for its driver's license by the next time these teams play if VT can take care of Virginia. One of the beauties of college football is the concept that even if we can't have the season we were dreaming of, one game is enough to make sure our biggest rival can't, either.
For those reasons (and because a VT team that has underachieved this year can play to its potential for one game), I think a win is in order in Lane Stadium Friday afternoon.
However, the good news ends there. The relief of beating Virginia, the feeling of "OK, we did it" by earning that fifth win - which feels like an accomplishment in a very different way than a typical game, because it directly leads to another regular-season contest - feels like a mission accomplished moment. Against a team like Marshall, even with bowl eligibility on the line, that sets a pretty significant trap against a squad that's not your average Conference USA foe.
Picking up a big win to get to the cusp of bowl eligibility and then failing to seal the deal may be an even bigger letdown, but the tea leaves on a team's psyche seem to indicate a possibility.