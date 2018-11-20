1. Jarrod Hewitt was greatly missed... but one guy isn't enough. After being limited against Georgia Tech and out completely for the past two contests, Hewitt's return to the lineup was a welcome sight. He simply provides something that other defensive linemen can't.

Hewitt bursts into the backfield in a way that only Ricky Walker can (but Walker is tasked with being a little more responsible in holding up at the point of attack, because nobody else outside of Hewitt can either penetrate or hold up there), and he showed it on the first few snaps of the game. While he's a little undersized - and doesn't have the frame to build up, most likely - he affects the game in ways that don't require sheer mass.

That's not to say VT would've won any of the previous three games with him in the lineup (they lost against Miami with him on the field, after all), but certainly he would have allowed Bud Foster to play the sort of defensive game he prefers to play. While one player isn't the difference between the Lunch Pail Defenses of the past and... this... it's clear the inability to play the style he wants because of personnel is hampering the D.

2. Dax Hollifield is the real deal. Hollifield eased his way onto the field early, and with the injury to Dylan Rivers, has picked up even more playing time. As recently as a couple weeks ago, his performances had a vibe of "he'll be good down the road, but..."

That's no longer the case, with Hollifield looking like he's already arrived. That's particularly impressive for a kid who didn't enroll early, and has only been a Hokie full-time since fall camp. Think how good he'll be with a full offseason in Blacksburg.

The transition - and the quick pace at which it happened - comes as no surprise given his standing as a recruit. But given that Virginia Tech is going to need him, it's a big deal. It'll be interesting to see how VT manages his playing time when Rivers is back (we've already seen one linebacker, Rico Kearney, leave apparently because Hollifield and others had him lacking confidence in future playing time).

3. The offense struggles with bad reads in the passing game. This one has been apparent in previous games, but never have the mistakes been so obvious and so damaging at the same time.

There were a few blitheringly-open receivers for first down yardage in this one, and on early reads in the pass progression on a couple occasions. However, we saw quarterback Ryan Willis try to force the ball downfield, or go to his checkdown to a running back way too early, or otherwise not see his man. The most damning instance was a forced pass to Tre Turner on a skinny post when he had two 10-yard hooks wide open - literally uncovered by the Canes' defense - who would have converted to keep the drive alive on third down.

That's not all Willis's fault. Indeed, there are a few factors at play here: he's simply too new to the offense to be comfortable with all the reads, he's developed a level of trust in some of his receivers with others not earning that level, and his protection is often so poor that he's going to go for the big play ASAP instead of taking a sack, even if that big play isn't the right option. All of this boils down to experience, some of it involves his ability.



