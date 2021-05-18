 HokieHaven - The Friedman Awards: Rivals Camp Series in New Jersey
The Friedman Awards: Rivals Camp Series in New Jersey

Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the East Coast Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from SC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

SAYREVILLE, N.J. -- High school football recruits from all across the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast, and even as far as Louisiana made their way to New Jersey for the fifth Rivals Camp Series stop of 2021.

Here’s a recap of some of the top performers of the event in award-show fashion.

