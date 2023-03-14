The Class of 2025 will be upon us before we know it, and Rivals's initial rankings for that class are out. Where do players from the Commonwealth of Virginia rank?

Watford has long been one of Virginia Tech's top targets in the class - and dozens of other schools are in pursuit, as well. Norfolk (Va.) Maury has provided the Orange and Maroon some talent over the years, and there's no question the Hokies want to get back to dominating the Tidewater region. It's been a while since VT has gotten him on a campus visit, though. A long, lean defensive end who will have to fill out to be more than just a speed-off-the-edge player, Watford does have that top-notch speed on the edge, and a frame that can fill out to be a well-rounded player.

Davidson is a newcomer to the four-star ranks, but Virginia Tech has been recruiting him for a while - dating back to the previous coaching staff in Blacksburg. He was in the house as the Orange and Maroon earned a win over hometown Liberty in what proved to be VT's season finale, but his relationships with the refreshed coaching staff will need to be built again. Davidson is a track athlete who's much more than just that, with power and a slipperiness near the line of scrimmage that allows him to be a well-rounded back at all three levels of play.

Spence was offered by the headman himself just over a year ago, and has since blossomed into a major national recruit. However, his travels throughout the college football world have remained a little bit limited over the process, so Virginia Tech's early entry has not seen teams play too much catch-up. A slim wide receiver with great length, Spence has the awareness of spacing and leverage to get open against top defensive backs even as he continues growing into his body. His size and explosiveness will be major assets as he continues to develop, and his adjustments to passes in the air let him take advantage.

Clatterbaugh has taken several visits to Virginia Tech, and earned his offer during a camp stop last Summer. North Carolina, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin - some of the usual suspects - are among those that have followed the Hokies in offering. VT's ability to send the message that they should be choice one for players in the Commonwealth will be crucial to staying on top of a player like him. A bigger, physical linebacker with solid range of motion at the second level, Clatterbaugh should only continue to get stronger as he develops (which is impressive given his starting point). He's a terror going forward already, and his game can fit in any scheme.