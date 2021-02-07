HokieHaven - The Cassidy Awards: Montverde Invitational

MONTVERDE, Fla. -- The 2021 Montverde Invitational is in the books. The event's final weekend featured six of the top high school basketball teams in America and countless Division-I bound prospects littered throughout their rosters. Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy was in attendance as hands out some awards based on what he saw on the hardwood in Central Florida.

GAME CHANGER: Jalen Duren

Duren's Friday night performance wasn’t his most dominant by any stretch, but the number of different ways in which he impacted the game was remarkable. The No. 2 overall prospect in the class of 2022 scored 19 points on 50 percent shooting and grabbed five rebounds, but his presence on the defensive end is what helped his team stay close in what ended with an overtime loss. The uncommitted Duren finished with four blocks, but he altered roughly a dozen shots by protecting the rim. Where’s he going? It’s too early to tell at this juncture. Kentucky is definitely a major player. Beyond that, things are murky. Duren hasn’t focused much on his college recruitment at this juncture. The picture should clear considerably in the year ahead.

*****

MR. EFFICIENT: Kendall Brown

The most impressive thing about Brown’s 21-point performance in Friday's win was the fact that it came on an incredibly neat 10-12 shooting. At its core, basketball is a game dictated by efficiency, so the easy buckets Brown was able to create against an absolutely loaded Montverde team were encouraging to say the least. On Friday, the five-star wing scored mostly at the rack but also knocked down the only 3-pointer he attempted. Where’s he going? Brown signed with Baylor during the early period

*****

BRIGHT FUTURE: Carl Cherenfant

A 6-foot-4 guard with a strikingly long wingspan, Cherenfant had a solid game on Friday night but really made his statement on Saturday. While his Calvary Christian team lost to high-major factory Sunrise Christian, the 2023 prospect managed to stand out against older, more developed prospects all game. He finished the contest with 15 points and five rebounds. He needs to get stronger and become more disciplined on the defensive end but both of those things should come in time. His weekend performance was encouraging, as he plays with a level of confidence most prospects his age lack. Where’s he going? Cherenfant is just a sophomore, so there’s no way to tell at this juncture. He holds offers from Western Kentucky and LSU. Programs such as Florida, Georgia, Missouri, FAU and Miami are also kicking the tires on his recruitment.

*****

CAPTAIN CLUTCH: Kennedy Chandler

Nobody played a bigger role in Sunrise Academy's overtime victory over Montverde on Friday than Chandler. The five-star point guard scored 19 points to go along with six assists but his night was defined by an off-balance, buzzer-beating 3-pointer that pushed the game into overtime. The fact that Chandler spent the game making incredible decisions with the ball to the tune of a 6:1 assist to turnover ratio is most important, but his clutch runner was the event’s exciting moment. Where’s he going? Chandler signed with Tennessee during the early period

*****

HARD NOSE AWARD: M.J. Rice

Rice is as tough a high school prospects come and seems to thrive on contact. He routinely finishes with defenders draped all over him and has a knack for getting to the line. The four-star forward shot 27 free throws in two games this weekend and scored a combined 49 points in the process. Rice, who has a knack for putting his matchups on the bench with foul trouble, is built like a brick wall and retains an incredibly quick first step for his size. Where’s he going? It’s too soon to know, but the 2022 prospect seems most focused on Duke, NC State, Pittsburgh and Louisville.

*****

SNIPER AWARD: Gradey Dick

The last time I saw Dick in action, he had a bit of a rough shooting night. That was not the case this weekend, as the four-star wing bounced back nicely. He shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc in two games over the weekend, averaging 13 points per contest while showing some impressive rebounding prowess as well. Where’s he going? Kansas seems to be the leader here, but Dick won’t confirm such a thing. The Wichita native is also heavily intrigued by Baylor and Oklahoma State. Illinois, Florida, Alabama, Purdue and Texas Tech out out his list of finalists.

*****

STOCK UP: Chisom Okpara

Okparra has been making a habit of impressive performances as of late and this weekend was no different. The 6-foot-6 wing is incredibly strong and is capable of creating his own shot at all three levels. He has a knack for getting to the rim and can throw down a highlight-reel dunk or two. He needs to become a better shooter, but he’s showing signs of progress on that front. He’ll make a nice four-year player for the college that lands his National Letter of Intent. Where’s he going? Okpara holds offers from Seton Hall, Ole Miss, DePaul, Harvard, Brown and others. On Saturday, Okpara said he favors Providence slightly when it comes to the offers he already has but is now hearing from programs such as Miami, Virginia Tech and Vanderbilt. New offers may change his outlook as they arrive.

*****

STAT SHEET STUFFER: Caleb Houstan