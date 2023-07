Welcome to the Hokie Haven Sweet 16! The top 16 uncommitted players on the board, by a combination of need, timeline, talent, and attainability.

Four players from last month's list have committed to the Hokies (while five more committed elsewhere - some because VT ran out of room at their positions), and we're at a point where the staff doesn't have 16 spots left to give out: there wouldn't be a chance to land all 16 of these guys, but they're the top names on the board nonetheless.