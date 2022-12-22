The Hokies' staff is still seeking help up front on defense, and a Transfer Portal offer for outgoing Texas Tech DT Philip Blidi is the latest example.

Virginia Tech's big day on the recruiting trail (and in the Transfer Portal) overshadowed that the work is not done.

The 6-3, 295-pounder played three years at TTU, and has three years to play two more at his next institution thanks to the eligibility freeze for the 2020 season. He was Texas Tech's 13th-leading tackler (and third among defensive linemen) this season. In his three years, he made 39 total stops, 6.0 for loss with 2.0 sacks.

Blidi was a three-star in the 2020 class, a product of Portales (N.M.) High School. He picked the Red Raiders over Kansas and a host of mid-major programs.

While Brent Pry did not mention interior DL as a position of remaining Portal need (those he did name were DE, RB, and OL, and possibly CB if the right fit can be found), it is a spot with a depth chart that appears to be friendly to an experienced player who can come in and provide some depth. Landing an interior DL could free up the likes of Temple transfer Darian Varner to have a more free role on the edge and take over that pass-rush responsibility, as well.