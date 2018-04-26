Virginia Tech's second player in the 2018 NFL Draft has been picked. Safety Terrell Edmunds will be a Steeler.

The 6-1, 217-pounder was the No. 28 overall pick in the first round of the draft. He has the opportunity to be a deep free safety for the Steelers, with the ability to defend the run inside the box, and even split out into man coverage on slot receivers at times.

In three years at Virginia Tech (after a redshirt), Edmunds made 182 total tackles, 6.5 of them for loss with 1.5 sacks. He also added six interceptions, two fumbles recovered, 14 pass breakups, and one blocked kick. He was second-team All-ACC as a junior.

He follows younger brother Tremaine in continuing a streak of consecutive drafts with a Hokie selected that goes back to 1993. He is the 13th Hokie to be selected in the first round. Before this year's No. 16 Tremaine, the most recent was defensive back Kyle Fuller in 2014 (Chicago Bears).

Edmunds's younger brother, Tremaine, departed after his true junior year this season as well (oldest brother Trey graduated from Maryland after three years in Blacksburg, and signed with the New Orleans Saints last year). Several other Hokies are hoping to hear their names called this weekend, too.